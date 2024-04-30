Carbonfact is a carbon management platform designed specifically for the fashion industry

French start-up Carbonfact believes that the best carbon accounting solutions will focus on a single vertical. This is why the company decided to offer a carbon management and reporting tool exclusively for the fashion industry.

Carbonfact recently raised a $15 million seed round led by Elevena French venture capital firm that also led the startup's 2022 seed round. Other investors in the round include Headline and Y Combinator, which also made a follow-on investment.

Large companies in fashion (and other sectors) need to develop a carbon accounting strategy as regulations evolve in Europe and the United States, the EU's Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) , California's climate data accountability law, and New York's fashion. Doing anything requires in-depth tracking and reporting on how sustainability issues affect a company's operations.

This is why there has been a boom in carbon accounting platforms. The biggest ones, like Watershed, Persephones, Sweep Or Green, have an independent approach to the sector. They help you track your carbon emissions and create reports in a more or less automated way.

But in a similar way to Carbon Maps, which focuses exclusively on the food industry, Carbonfact focuses on the fashion industry so its product can be more granular and specific.

For these industries, food is a very good example, fashion is a very good example, you have to be precise in your calculations. You need industry-specific tools to model virtual products and improve your product offering in the future, Marc Laurent, co-founder and CEO of Carbonfact, told TechCrunch in an interview.

Product-level carbon data

Carbonfact takes companies' data from their ERP and other internal systems, then calculates the footprint of each product using a lifecycle assessment engine specifically designed for clothing.

[Clients] also have data in what they call PLM [Product Lifecycle Management software ] it's the software they put all the product data into. This is where you will find the product recipe sheets. They sometimes have data in traceability platforms, such as Retraced, Trustrace, Fairly Made in France, etc. And finally, they sometimes have data in Excel files, specifies Laurent.

After having centralized and standardized all this data on a single platform, the fashion industry relying on a cascade of suppliers, Carbonfact wishes to help companies calculate their scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Scope 3 emissions, in particular, include indirect emissions from third-party suppliers.

The startup first gives its customers a general idea of ​​their main emission hotspots with an uncertainty range. This then helps them prioritize data collection from suppliers to refine data and improve carbon reporting.

After that, Carbonfact can become a customer's carbon footprint dashboard. It allows you to generate general reports and drill down to the SKU level to see the environmental cost of each product. The platform can then be used to run what-if scenarios to determine whether you need to change materials, move to a new manufacturing country, or change your transportation methods.

While many companies will focus first on CO2 equivalent measurements, Carbonfact can also be used to track other metrics, such as water consumption, French ecolabels and other environmental indicators. In the carbon accounting industry, they call these indicators Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules, or PEFCR for short.

Carbonfact has already integrated over 150 clothing and footwear brands, including New Balance, Columbia, Carhartt and Allbirds. We track 100% of their subsidiaries, 100% of their suppliers, 100% of their products, said Laurent.

Each customer pays tens of thousands of dollars per year to use Carbonfact. With a little roundabout math, if we consider that a customer pays around $20,000 per year on average, that means the French startup is already generating at least $3 million in annual recurring revenue.

It’s clear that sustainability management software is a growing segment in the world of enterprise software. However, it is also a young sector. So it will be interesting to see if several industry platforms can become large companies, or if there will be some consolidation in the future.