In New York and beyond, why the Fashion Act matters

The New York Fashion Act is a groundbreaking bill that targets environmental and labor rights violations within fashion supply chains. Here's how to support it. The social and environmental impact of the fashion industry is nothing short of catastrophic. He emits more greenhouse gas emissions than Germany, France and the United Kingdom combined, and is responsible for 20% of all global clean water pollution; this leads to overconsumption and generates waste which ends up in landfills in southern countries; and it relies on the massive cultivation of materials like cotton which require intensive water consumption and have been linked to deforestation and human rights violations in regions rich in biodiversity such as the Amazon. The problem with the fashion system is that it is a lawless world, according to Maxine Bdat, founder and director of the sustainable fashion think tank New Standard Institute and author of Untangled: the life and death of a garment. If you look at any other industry that has changed its ways, it's never through voluntary efforts. Why would we think it would be any different in any way [our] industry? This is why Bdat is leading the charge for success Fashion lawa new bill targeting environmental and labor rights violations within fashion supply chains in the New York State Legislature. The Fashion Act is a groundbreaking policy measure that addresses the industry's multifaceted challenges by setting benchmarks for social and environmental responsibility. This is a comprehensive bill, said Sophia Li, journalist, climate advocate and Fashion Act ambassador. It presents all the points of intersection that other policies examine and attempt to resolve. [individually]. When it comes to national and global fashion policy, it is on par with the policy adopted in the EU. Basically, the law tackles environmental degradation requiring companies to set, adopt and achieve science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions; These are five- to 10-year targets that dictate how quickly companies must reduce emissions to meet the Paris Agreement's goals of limiting global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with the aim of limiting it to 1.5°C. The law also addresses the endemic problem of chemical mismanagement in fashion supply chains and requires companies to collaborate with their suppliers to minimize the environmental impact of the use of chemicals in clothing production. As a major producer of wastewater, the clause aims to end the pollution of waterways by the fashion industry.h toxic waste, which chronically endangers the health of textile workers and neighboring communities. The abuse of this planet is unacceptable, especially to serve an industry as useless as fast fashion. We can all contribute and work to end this abuse. Anna Bags



Ambassador of Fashion Act The law also strengthens labor protection within the fashion system. The law mandates fair labor practices through legal safeguards for garment workers that will help them receive their legal wages, a fundamental step in combating the widespread problem of labor exploitation and wage theft within the industry. The framework for effective due diligence in the Fashion Act means that if garment workers do not receive their due wages and have proof of this in relation to the brands they produce for, then the brand would not be , by definition, not in compliance. with the law. The hope is that these provisions will allow the law to establish a comprehensive approach to sustainability and social responsibility, which will be underpinned by strong enforcement measures. Building on legislative efforts in Europe, the law promotes a unique reporting structure that will streamline compliance and strengthen accountability across the fashion industry. THE reporting requirements include supply chain mapping, social and environmental sustainability reports that outline company policies and findings, disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions and materials used, and median salary workers. By standardizing due diligence efforts across brands while maintaining specificity of goals in key areas such as climate, chemical management and labor rights, the law sets a precedent for global action for a fairer fashion industry. The Fashion Act specifically targets companies with a large carbon footprint, not independent designers or small brands. The regulations would only apply to any company generating more than $100 million in global revenue and would extend well beyond the United States by affecting all brands selling in New York state. The idea is to take advantage of New York's status as 10th largest economy in the worldthe law encourages compliance by linking access to this market to compliance with its regulations and how the law aims to catalyze systemic change within the industry. If Bangladesh were to raise the country's minimum wage, but other countries did not also raise their wages, then those other countries would become more competitive, Bdat said. We must create disincentives against this race to the bottom. This is why it is very important to have regulation in consuming countries for any efforts made in producing countries. The Fashion Act, which was initially highlighted during the 2022 legislative session in New York by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly Member Dr. Anna Kelles is now with state legislators after being reintroduced in 2023and on May 7, supporters of the bill will travel to Albany to advocate for its passage. Public approval of the bill will likely focus on its groundbreaking intersectional approach to regulating the sector; on its recognition of the overlapping systemic injustices in the industry that burden local communities and ecosystems around the world. There are so many underpaid and mistreated workers; often women of color in the Global South, Li said Atmosphere. From an environmental point of view, the abuse of chemicals from [mismanaged] waste from textile factories ultimately impacts local communities; their drinking water systems and the biodiversity of their ecosystem. SO, [without proper regulation]it becomes a perpetual cycle that truly never ends. If a fashion company can't even meet this basic legislation, then should they even be in business? Sophie Li



Ambassador of Fashion Act It’s a sentiment echoed by Anna Sacks, Fashion Act ambassador. The abuse of this planet is unacceptable, especially to serve an industry as useless as fast fashion, added Sacks, who is also known as a trashwalker on social media for loitering the streets to discover the contents of dumpsters residential and business. We can all contribute and work to end this abuse. For those living in New York, participating in the coalition's advocacy efforts on May 7 is crucial. By showing up physically and making noise, participants can urge lawmakers to prioritize the bill for a vote in the next legislative session. Sharing information about the law on social media is also key to raising awareness, as is engaging with state legislators through tweets, calls and emails. Individuals outside of New York can also contact their local representatives to express their support for the Fashion Act and advocate for its adoption in their respective states or regions. For example, Washington state lawmakers are currently considering the bill after a group of students contacted their representatives to show their support for the bill, according to Bdat. Even internationally, individuals can look to the Fashion Act to propose similar policies to their local governments. Policy, wherever it is adopted, whether at the state level, national level, or EU level in several municipalities, eventually creates a groundswell for other policies to enter in force, said Li. This is what we hoped for. Ultimately, collective action across states, regions and countries strengthens the movement towards a responsible and just fashion industry. Transforming a system as influential, ubiquitous and profitable as fashion will require citizens around the world to advocate for legislative change that holds companies to meaningful account. The adoption of the Fashion Act is a necessary step in this direction. If a fashion company can't even meet this basic legislation, then should they even be in business? says Li. We ask fashion companies to be the most sustainable brands in the world. It is not the Minimum standards, which include 18 action points, which Copenhagen Fashion Week asks brands to join. It's very basic; it's the bare minimum. 60 Seconds on Earth,Anthropocene,Art and Culture,Climate Migration,Black Liberation,Changemakers,Democracy,Environmental Justice,Photography,Sounds of the Earth,Deep Ecology,Indigeneity,Queer Ecology,Ethical Fashion,Ocean Living,Climate Solutions,The front line,The Overview, Biodiversity, Common origins, Making change, Future of food, Identity and community, Movement creation, Science and nature, Well-being,

