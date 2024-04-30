Beyoncé, flat earths, fast fashion and angry men: what new words are entering the French dictionary?





A list of more than 150 words includes words that have stood out in recent months on the feminist and anti-racist fronts, as well as words related to the environment and the cultural zeitgeist.

ADVERTISEMENT Every year, dictionaries around the world reveal the new words they include in their annually revised editions. Keeping an eye on new entries reveals how society is evolving and how current events reflect our anxieties and interests, but also shape our language and communication. Frances Le Petit Larousse 2025 – which is scheduled to be published on May 22 – has already revealed its new features. The list of more than 150 words includes words that have marked the last few months on several fronts, including the feminist debate, anti-racist vocabulary, as well as words related to the environment. Here are some examples: Masculinism – A movement that believes that men suffer from the emancipation of women.

Afro-descendant – A person of African descent, affiliated with the African diaspora.

Empowerment – An aid mechanism which is not charity, but a way of helping the person being helped get out of precariousness or poverty.

Visibility – Make visible, by talking about a social phenomenon or a social group.

Danonymize – To remove the anonymity of something or someone.

cogeste – An action or habit carried out to limit the environmental impact of our way of life.

'Mgabassine' – Water reservoirs used for agricultural irrigation and criticized by their opponents for monopolizing the resource.

Agrotoxic – Refers to substances used in agriculture that may present a certain degree of toxicity.

“Fast-fashion” – Inexpensive (and highly criticized) clothing produced quickly by mass retailers in response to the latest trends. It seems that faced with all these concerns, our society is looking for solutions, with words like cogeste or the new meaning given to greening (becoming more respectful of the environment) and the expressions zero waste and eternal pollutant, Carine Girac -Marinier, director of the dictionaries and encyclopedias department, told the French newspaper Le Figaro. The dictionary also reflects the spirit of the times with, for example, new gastronomic (Kombucha, Kimchi) and technological (Bot, Cyberattack, Femtech Cyberterrorism) uses. We also note a number of trends, including the arrival of the terms Platism (the belief that the Earth is flat) and Trottinettiste (a person who rides a scooter or scooter in French), as well as cultural practices and leisure activities such as Webtoon (a cartoon or comic book series published online) and Skate Park. We also note the arrival of many celebrities such as Beyonce, Cate BlanchettVirginie Efira, Omar Sy, Christopher NolanFrench singer-songwriter Mylne Farmer (one of France's most successful artists of all time), LeBron James and French rugby team captain Antoine Dupont. Le Petit Larousse 2025 hits the shelves on May 22.

Additional sources Le Figaro

