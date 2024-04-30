Charity store fashion designer talks stylish power of pre-loved – Positive News





Second-hand fashion is booming in a context of rising costs of living and the rise of ecological thinking. Once niche, the second-hand market is now on track to account for 10% of global sales, while eBay has just removed fees for second-hand clothing sellers. In our Second Nature series, we unpack this growing trend and meet the pre-loved pioneers who are helping to make it mainstream. A million miles from its austere, moth-eaten reputation of yesteryear, they consider the pre-loved to be stylish, expressive and fun. Jen Graham is a second-hand fashion stylist who wants to encourage people to buy more from charity shops. With impressive followings on Instagram and TikTok, she shares tips and tricks for creating your dream wardrobe with pre-loved pieces. Based in Cheshire, she is passionate about how the relatively affordable price of shopping in charity shops allows people to be more adventurous with their style. Just Graham I shop for charity for two reasons: firstly, because I like to scavenge and secondly, because I know how much this money helps these charities, which are not government funded but are there when we need them , says Jen Graham AKA Charity Shop Girl. People think supporting charity is about climbing mountains or running marathons, but charity retail is a huge part of their fundraising. Just $5 spent in the Air Ambulance Service workshop, of which Graham is the ambassador, allows, for example, cannulas to be installed on board one of its helicopters. And when you have an eye for a bargain like Graham does, 5 can go a long way, allowing you to say a great pair of jeans to wear with a vintage Jaeger blazer (pictured). It has shoulder pads, it's very me, very Princess Diana, she says.

With their varied and brightly colored offerings, you'd be forgiven for thinking that being a charity shopper requires you to be a color-blocking maximalist, but Graham demystifies that. She describes her style as that of a casual '90s model, complete with a t-shirt with a pair of casual Converse sneakers she found on Facebook Marketplace. My goal is not to show people how to dress or what to wear, but to encourage people to embrace their own style, and charity shopping is a great way to find that, she says. Growing up I felt like I couldn't find things in department stores, but once I discovered charity shops and the treasures that were there, that was it. By sharing his gems with his rapidly growing audience on social media, Graham gently pushes newbies beyond the initial charity shop overflow to what's on offer if you're willing to dig in. Starting with some of the more organized charity shops is helpful, she suggests, as is arming yourself with a list and a mental note of your likes and dislikes. If you know what you're great at and what you already have, it's less overwhelming because you can just ignore the things that aren't for you. Charity shop donations come in all varieties, which means so do charity shoppers. Graham inspires audiences ranging from teenagers to an 80-year-old woman who shares stories about the now-vintage looks she wore when they were new. That's a huge compliment. People tell me they've never set foot in a charity shop and I've inspired them to do so. For people, just making these small changes is huge, she says.

