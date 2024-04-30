Jessica Chastain and Glenn Close are present





NEW YORK Ralph Lauren knows how to put on a show. Lauren delivered the epitome of New York glamor Monday night to the intimate group of around 100 attendees, a smaller crowd than the Bronx-born legend and her heritage brand are capable of hosting. This also speaks to the chic comfort that emanated from the Fall/Holiday 2024 collection. With extravagant shows in New York and Los Angeles in recent years, Lauren has reenacted other facets of her life in glitzy venues. At Monday's exhibition, he returned to where the work is created, his first exhibition in his office building in two decades. The designer sought to recreate the feel of his real office with the chairs and oversized portraits lining the runway, reminiscent of presenting his first women's show in 1972 to a small group of editors in his office. The guest list was intentional and personal, with Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Jodie Turner-Smith, “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder and “Gilded Age” star Morgan Spector and wife Rebecca Hall dazzling at the premiere rank. If Lauren's September return to the Brooklyn Navy Yard was a sparkling showcase of jewel tones and a luminous translation of her Double RL Ranch in Colorado, then Monday night's show saluted the lived-in luxury the brand has become known for . . In a fall/holiday 2024 collection composed entirely of neutral tones, a sequinned gold cocktail dress with audible bejeweled fringe was paired with a loose cardigan; textures married to create unexpected pockets of visual intrigue; a chic “Cowboy Carter” final look consisting of a sparkling maxi dress and black cowboy hat. Model Christy Turlington opened the show in a sleek beige suit topped with a wool coat, followed by a line of models in sumptuous tans, browns, blacks and creams. Elements of the American West (“yeah,” said the belt buckles and suede fringe) and the American dream intertwined to complete the collection. NYFW:Ralph Lauren makes a lavish return to the show with JLo, Diane Keaton, Sofia Richie and more A standing ovation greeted the 84-year-old designer as he and his wife took to the podium for a final bow. Lauren welcomed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to applause, exactly one week before the first Monday in May, the annual Met Gala extravaganza (the brand won't be dressing anyone at this year's party) . Dinner at Ralph Lauren Polo Bar sees Kerry Washington and Glenn Close mingle with designer Shuttles took some attendees (and shoes or private cars took others) to the designer's luxurious downtown restaurant with an almost unforgettable reservation, the Polo Bar. Another standing ovation greeted Lauren as he entered the dimly lit lower level of the restaurant. Washington and Close dined at Lauren's table, while Spector, Hall and Turner-Smith chatted over warm bread and crudites. Horse portraits lining every imaginable space on the walls watched as guests sipped martinis and dined on the Polo Bar's signature burger. The desserts, petit fours, walnut brownie, strawberry cheesecake and coconut cake, along with the crowd, the clothes and the atmosphere, have been nicknamed “Ralph's Favorites”.

