This “flattering” Amazon dress is a hot seller right now, and it's on sale for under $30





You might not expect it, but Amazon Canada has a bunch of great spring and summer fashions to explore. Currently, the WEACZZY Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress stole the show as No. 1 mover and shaker. Shoppers love this dress, and for good reason. It’s versatile, comfortable and “flattering the figure,” according to one customer. It's currently on sale for 35 percent off, bringing the price down to under $30. If it caught your attention, keep scrolling to learn more and how to style it. Amazon Why do you need it If you're looking for a dress that's versatile, soft, stretchy, lightweight and comfortable, this one might just end your search. It comes in different colors and patterns, so you can buy several for different occasions. Its flattering design features a V-neckline and A-line silhouette that will help camouflage any insecurities. It will be perfect for any outing, whether you want to wear it to a party, to the mall, to the office or on vacation depending on how you wear it, it can easily be dressed up or down. It is also available in long sleeve versions. What do others say 4.1/5 stars More than 1,500 notes “Very pretty dress!” WEACZZY Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress. (Photo via Amazon) WEACZZY Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress This dress is currently a hot product on Amazon Canada, with shoppers calling it “super comfortable” and “very flattering.” One person confirmed that “the fabric is nice” and “not too clingy,” adding that it “fits true to size.” “I love the pockets,” said another shopper, adding that they “drape well.” However, they noted that “the back is quite thin” and suggested wearing it with a brief underneath for extra coverage. It hits “just below the knee,” which was “longer than expected” for one reviewer. Many people commented on the material being “very soft,” while one shopper said they didn't like how it was “made of rayon.” What to style it with Amazon Add some height to your look with these wedge sandals. They have a Y2K touch and will be perfect for casual days. $52 at Amazon Amazon Dial get things done with this stylish watch from Anne Klein. Its gold accents will give your ensemble a more dressy touch. $118 at Amazon Amazon This small woven handbag is perfect to wear day or night. It's totally on-trend and shoppers say it looks like Bottega Veneta's “high end” version. $30 at Amazon Amazon These two-strap heeled sandals are available in different colors. They are simple and minimal but can really take an outfit to another level. $70 at Amazon Amazon You can't go wrong with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, and shoppers seem to think these are “perfect.” $22 at Amazon The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

