Kelly Osbourne wears lime green silk dress while out and about with partner Sid Wilson and son Sidney | Parade





Kelly Osbournecame out this week withhis partner SidWilsonAndtheir son, Sydneyfor a sweet family outing in Los Angeles, California. Osbourne, 39, took the opportunity to show off her fun and vibrant sense of style, wearing a lime green dress as the family of three stepped out of a restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday, April 29. In the photos of the outing obtained by the Daily Mailthe daughter of OzzyAnd Sharon Osbourne sported the bright green number under a black pea coat. She accessorized the colorful look with a leopard-print fur crossbody bag while adding a pair of classic black stilettos to complement the floor-length dress. Along with her eye-catching style, the TV personality was captured enjoying an intimate moment with her little family, as Wilson, 47, leaned in to kiss their baby, who Kelly was holding. See it original article to view embedded media. Osbourne had a romantic relationship with the Member of Slipknot since January 2022, and they welcomed Sidney in November 2022. The duo previously admitted to get into a heated argument over their son's name, with Osbourne calling the argument “the biggest argument me and my baby's father have ever had, and probably never will.” The disagreement was specifically over their baby's last name. Initially, Sidney was only given Wilson's last name (and his first name). Osbourne was upset about not sharing a last name with her baby, even though her boyfriend didn't understand her feelings. But after some “eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy,” the couple legally changed the baby's name to include the last name Osbourne. Following:Kelly Osbourne finally sets the record straight on her 'rapid' weight loss

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/arena/parade/kelly-osbourne-rocks-lime-green-silk-dress-while-out-and-about-with-partner-sid-wilson/article_18c135b5-0120-53a9-9697-735bb2e39495.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

