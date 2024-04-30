



Chris Black came back to the Strategist with amonthly columnto answer all your burning questions, from very specific style concerns to workout and tennis sessions to foolproof host gift ideas that will have you invited back to the beach house. One of the most explored topics on this website and the internet in general is finding the perfect t-shirt. I don't really play the game because I mostly wear vintage T-shirts, and the fits (and prices) are all over the place. That being said, I like that you gave me a price range. We all know that a large majority of readers of this column are cheap. This is my choice for a new T-shirt. There are different flavors, but I stick to white Or Marine. It was first introduced in 2004 and is still dyed and double washed to give it a slightly lived-in look.

People love these T-shirts. They're substantial (heavy 100% cotton jersey) and have a vintage military-inspired collar so you don't have the dreaded bacon neck. The price is also right. We love two-packs. Montreal's Justin Saunders' J90s take inspiration from 80s/90s tour merchandise, which you can definitely see in the neckline and single-stitched details. Stockholms Asket is a sleeper success. Everything is super well made and many styles come in three different lengths: tall, regular and cropped, making finding the perfect fit a little easier. The colors are nice and simple, and if you want something other than white, blackOr MarineI would go with the dusty green. A classic dilemma. Suits, especially tailored ones, are expensive. But there are plenty of great options that will make your accountant happy and keep you from looking zlubby. The Nitty Grittys in-house line is right up my alley, and this washed Japanese twill suit is no exception. It can really be dressed up or down and the three button closure is a nice detail. Its lapels and three patch pockets make it timeless. [Editors note: Nitty Gritty lists prices in euros, so the prices shown above are approximate conversions to U.S. dollars.] As classic as possible. Navy blue, two button closure, wide lapel and above all a soft shoulder, which for my money is always cooler and flattering. Atlanta tailoring king, Sid Mashburn's Kincaid No. 2 suit costs less than $1,000. It's made from a classic navy wool plain weave and features a spalla camicia shirt sleeve construction at the shoulder for a handmade feel. I can't beat him. I wear this costume all the time. It's a classic fit, thankfully not too skinny. Made from 100% Loro Piana wool, the fully lined jacket features notched lapels and a two-button closure. Eyes can be a telltale sign of age. We want to avoid fine lines and puffiness as much as possible as we age. I don't know why, but I've been wearing eye cream since I was 20. It's easy to add to even the most basic skincare routine. It's my choice. I keep one in my medicine cabinet and one in my Dopp kit for traveling. The smell is great and the consistency is just thick enough. It contains plenty of vitamins C and E, perfect for sensitive skin around the eyes. A few months ago I received a facial from Raquel Medina-Cleghorn in his charming studio in Tribeca. I left feeling refreshed and hopefully younger. I also purchased this eye serum from Verso. This is a retinol-based eye serum that helps smooth fine lines around the eyes. I love F. Miller, personally and professionally, and their eye oil is something I always keep stocked. It is applied with a stainless steel roller, which refreshes a little and keeps hands clean. It's also packed with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins A, E and K and anti-inflammatory botanicals. Unfortunately, this one will break the bank. I was feeling spendthrift at Blue Mercury in Larchmont, and the helpful salesperson presented me with several options before settling on this eye cream from skincare legend Dr. Barbra Sturm. It is simply an effective eye cream that is worth every penny. It immediately tightens wrinkles and eliminates dark circles. What more could you ask for? receive the strategist's newsletter Good deals, smart purchasing advice and exclusive discounts. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and agree to receive email correspondence from us. The strategist is designed to present the most useful, expert recommendations on what to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxietyAnd bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and all prices are subject to change.

