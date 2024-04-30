Fashion
Denver Fashion Week Announces Artist Winners
For the second season, Denver Fashion Week (DFW) announced a competition seeking local artists to perform.
The judges were 303 Reviews music publisher, Thomas Rutherford, 303 fashion editor Lauren Lippert And The DFW Production Team. They voted for the top eight, then you voted for the five winners.
Kayla Brand – Sustainable
Alternative pop singer Kayla Brand's musical journey was inevitable coming from a creative family his uncle being Larry Dunn of the legendary Earth, Wind and Fire, his father a saxophonist, his mother a writer and his sister a musician and dancer. Although she initially did not want to pursue a musical career, her relationship with music evolved from a light pastime to a means for him to process pain and beauty.
Her music explores themes of self-love, trauma and mental health. It wasn't until 2016 that she broke onto the Denver music scene. Marques' long-term goal is to use his music platform to create positive change in your community and globally. She participates in groups such as Creative Strategies for Change (CSC), Art from Ashes (AFA) and the Creative Bodies of Culture Advisory Board.
Jeffrey Marshall – All Inclusive
Jeffrey Marshall uses his abilities to make the audience stand up and want more. Using his feet to operate the guitar and his mouth to express his feelings using voice and harmonica, his only desire in life is to share his talent with anyone willing to listen and live their life through his art. Marshall began his musical journey as a teenager in Nashville and has since taken it everywhere. playing with some of the best musicians in the world.
His music is raw, infectious and authentic to its essence. When Marshall is not recording or performing, he works as a documentary filmmaker and directs his weekly radio show on Ozcat Radio (89.5 FM KZCT) in Vallejo, California. He is also very passionate about his non-profit organization, The Jeffrey Marshall Foundation for the Artswhich promotes self-emancipation through artistic expression.
Marshall is humbled and humbled to be a part of this incredible journey and his goal is to express to the audience that while music can be digested and learned, it is much better served with heart and soul.
Meta Sarmiento-Streetwear
A true multiple hyphen, Meta Sarmiento is more than a rapper. He is a nationally renowned poet, educator, boxer, fitness trainer and one community organizer which sets up writing workshops for children. He channels all of this into his music, which features rhythms that range from casual and warm to trappy and in your face. Her the flows are incredibly complex and show it easily by changing between Spanish and English without missing a step. He continues his intense technical abilities with lyrics that serve to empower, that radiate positivity and awareness of the world around him.
Born in Guam and now calling Aurora home, Meta Sarmientos' art has taken him all over the world, having performed in Dubai, France, Indonesia and more. He's a rapper with heart, hunger and a message of hope which makes it perfect for the Tuesday night Streetwear Showcase.
death wish – Bride
Part of the independent music genre, death wish creates gentle, uplifting music. Between the duo, they it often makes you dream but don't be fooled because with lyrics like We tell secrets while he dreams, how lonely it is And leaving myself in despair, I will drown in my tears, They have one darker turn. The music alone, they combine a futuristic and modern sound with a Y2K, cottagecore aesthetic.
Needless to say, the the combination is deadly in the best possible way for a bridal fashion show.
Ty makes music – Society
Tyler Rotunno is here Ty makes music is a kind of enigma. Performing regularly behind a woven wool mask, he makes music that feels deeply relevant while maintaining a a palpable sense of mystery. It's almost like every now and then faceless nature of his art allows the public to then join in. This makes him a perfect choice to perform at Society because he has the unique ability to channel society through himself by removing ego from the equation so that all that is left is the music that is absolutely on fire.
Presenting a unique production, laid back hooks and lyrics that sound like hopes and dreams put to music, Ty Makes Music's set is sure to keep the vibes incredibly high Saturday night.
