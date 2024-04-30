Best winter wedding guest dresses: Asos, Reformation, Jenny Yoo, more

In cold (and often uncooperative) weather, dressing for a winter wedding is all about choosing styles with the right materials, the right silhouettes, and the right style potential. From timeless velvet dresses to chic column dresses, there are plenty of options when it comes to winter wedding guest dresses.

Whether you want to winterize a midi dress with a pair of tights and slingback pumps or are looking for a long-sleeved maxi dress to provide plenty of coverage and keep you warm from head to toe, we've got your purchases covered with these top picks for the best winter wedding guest dresses.

1. Jenny Yoo Ellis Backless Stretch Velvet Dress with Flutter Sleeves

Jenny Yoo Ellis Stretch Velvet Open-Back Flutter-Sleeve Dress This velvet dress is a classic winter wedding guest dress look.

If you're looking for a timeless winter wedding guest that you can keep on rotation for years to come, consider the Jenny Yoo Ellis Open-Back Stretch Velvet Flutter-Sleeve Dress. Made from a soft and comfortable stretch velvet, this dress is available in women's standard and plus sizes 0-26, comes in five winter colors, and is versatile enough to be worn for both formal and formal dress codes. for black tie dress codes. Since the dress features a simple design with subtle details, it also offers endless styling potential.

2. Betsy & Adam Ruffle Bow Trumpet Dress

Betsy & Adam Ruffle Bow Trumpet Dress The trumpet dress silhouette is a stunning look for a black tie dress code.

For more formal winter wedding celebrations, we recommend Betsy & Adam's ruffled trumpet dress. This chic and elegant winter wedding guest dress is designed from a comfortable, structural scuba crepe material with plenty of stretch for a fitted look. The dress, available in women's sizes 4-16, comes in black, pine green and azure blue and features a simple silhouette with a flattering ruched waist and fun ruffles for some added detail.

3. Ymduch Off-Shoulder Bodycon Party Dress

Ymduch Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Evening Dress For a more budget-friendly winter wedding guest dress from Amazon, consider this off-the-shoulder option. Shop the style in women's sizes S to XXL.

Amazon is a great place to find winter wedding guest dresses, especially if you're purchasing a little last minute. We like it Ymduch evening dress for its elegant high neckline, off-the-shoulder silhouette, draped bodice and flattering cinched waist. It's also available in 12 different colors, including great seasonal options like wine red, navy, green and of course black, and features 10% stretch, making it ultra comfortable for a night's sleep. dancing and partying.

4. Asos Design Velvet One-Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress with Tie Detail

Asos Design Asymmetric Velvet Draped Tie Maxi Dress This velvet wedding guest dress combines timeless and trendy.

If you love the look of velvet for a winter wedding but prefer less coverage or a style with a trendier silhouette, consider this velvet one-shoulder draped maxi dress from Asos. Made from a comfortable stretch velvet and available in women's sizes 0-14, this winter wedding guest dress features a draped bodice and high neckline that wraps around the neckline for a tie detail flattering.

5. Eloquii Velvet Mini Dress with Wrap Skirt

Eloquii velvet mini dress with wrap skirt Just because it's a winter wedding doesn't mean you can't wear a mini dress. Try this option with opaque tights and ankle boots.

Eloquii's Velvet Mini Dress with Wrap Skirt is Proof You Can Wear a Mini Dress And make it seasonally appropriate. This plus size wedding guest dress is available in women's sizes 14-28 and is made from a soft, creamy stretch velvet designed to drape over the body without causing restriction. You can find it in classic seasonal colors like black and green, but if you like a pop of color, you're totally obsessed with the imperial purple colorway.

6. Lena Lane Bryant V-Neck High-Low Midi Dress

Lane Bryant – Lena High Low V-Neck Midi Dress This timeless formal dress is versatile enough for winter and spring weddings.

If you're invited to a late winter or early spring wedding, this Lane Bryant Lena V-Neck High-Low Midi Dress is the way to go. The dress features a timeless style that works well for transitional seasons, and its silhouette is simple enough to layer with a gorgeous coat for cold weather. Made from a lightweight, stretchy crepe and available in women's regular and petite sizes 12-28, the dress also features a cut at the bodice and sleeves to flatter the figure.

7. Abercrombie & Fitch Dramatic Ruffle Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch Drama Tiered Ruffle Dress This Abercrombie & Fitch dress is a must-have for late winter weddings.

This green Abercrombie & Fitch Drama Ruffle Dress is the best way to wear florals in winter. Plus, its ultra-flattering cut makes it a piece you'll want to wear for more than just upcoming nuptials. The dress is made from a lightweight polyester and spandex material and is available in women's sizes small, regular and large XXS to XXL. We love that you can wear it with a pair of heels for a more formal occasion, or opt for strappy sandals for something a little more casual, like a courthouse wedding.

8. L'ide Sirene Pleated Midi Column Dress with Off the Shoulder and Puff Sleeves

L'ide Sirene – Pleated mid-length column dress with off the shoulders and puff sleeves This off-the-shoulder dress looks great with a pair of tights and heels for a stylish, fashion-forward ensemble.

The Lide Sirene Off-The-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Pleated Midi Column Dress is a fashion-forward option with lots of styling potential. With its column silhouette and oversized puff sleeves, we love it alone or paired with black tights and matching kitten heel pumps. Made from pleated polyester satin and available in women's sizes 2-12, this dress is a stunning choice for formal looks and even with black tie.

9. Annabelle Reformation Silk Dress

Annabelle Reformation silk dress This is how you winterize a classic silk dress.

Silk dresses continue to reign as one of the most popular clothing styles among wedding guests. For a splurge-worthy winter option, we're obsessed with the Reformation Annabelle Silk Dress in Night Garden Print (although we're also in love with the four other colors and prints available). Made from 100% silk and available in sizes 0-12, the classic cowl neck dress features a floor-length silhouette for a more formal winter feel.