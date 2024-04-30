Fashion
Louisville Business Shares Fashion Tips on the Latest Trends in Men's Derby Hats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Women's hats and fascinators are often the stars of Derby fashion. That's not to say men can't also shine in the hat department.
WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke got a glimpse of the latest trends from a local company that ships men's hats around the world.
Dapper Fam is an online hat company headquartered in Shelbyville, just a few miles from the mall. WAVE was able to discover the interior of the warehouse and the thousands of hats stored there.
It all started about three years ago in founder Brandon Johnson's basement, but it's part of a family passion that goes back decades.
My grandfather came, well, he fled from country to country, Johnson said. He was an immigrant. My father crossed Africa and came here to the United States. I didn't plan on staying, but I was able to start his own business as a retailer selling men's clothing, classic men's clothing, so I grew into that.
From timeless classics to more contemporary styles, you can find it all on their website. They will even help you measure your head and find the right fit.
WAVE, however, had a quick crash course in person.
Well, take that, work it around the back, and you're about 23 inches tall, Johnson said.
This equates to a large in some hats, or a 7 and 3/8 in other sizes. Johnson was kind enough to select a number of styles to see what worked best and what would be a great fit for this year's Kentucky Derby.
It's a Panama straw hat, Johnson said. It's light, it looks really really good. Typically, two fingers on the eyebrow is where you want it, but that's just a general rule. You can tilt it if you want and create some asymmetry.
The hat was handwoven in Ecuador and carries a part of that history within it.
It's special, Johnson said. The family crest is engraved inside. You might not be able to see it very well because it's coming from there, from here. But it's there!
Many of our customers like the timeless look, Johnson said. They also want their women to shine. They don't want to surpass her. We see a lot of timeless looks, but we also have bolder styles that are becoming more and more fashion-oriented.
Get ready to see more of these Western styles this year, not just on the runway but everywhere. You have one person to thank: Beyoncé.
She has a huge impact, Johnson said. We have seen this trend grow over the past couple of years. His influence on the fashion world is immense. It will be considered in hindsight as a main driving force.
So men, don't let your date have all the fun this year. Keep it classic or, if you're feeling daring, try something a little more this year.
