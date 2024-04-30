“AITA for telling my fiancé he couldn’t wear the dress to our wedding? ” UPDATE





↵ “AITA for telling my fiancé he couldn’t wear this dress to our wedding?” My partner (30M) and I (29F) are getting married next year. We were talking about wedding planning and, out of the blue, he asked me what I would think about “subverting” tradition by having him wear the wedding dress while I wore a tuxedo on our wedding day. When he said that, I burst out laughing because I was sure it was a joke, but it turned out he was very serious. He said he thought the tuxedos looked very similar and it was like wearing a suit to a job interview, but he wanted to wear something “special” when he got married and he always thought the wedding dresses were so beautiful and different from each other. I told him no, that wouldn't be appropriate and would turn our wedding into a spectacle and probably change the way many of our friends and family perceive us. My family is pretty progressive, but I think even they would wonder what was going on. He said “OK” but seemed depressed for the rest of the night. We are both very progressive and have several close friends who are gender non-conforming, non-binary, or just like to cross-dress, so it's never been an issue, but even though we've been together for 5 years, it doesn't never expressed any desire to do so. so before. I would be fine with it if he wanted to experiment, and I think it would even be a different story if it was a big part of his everyday identity and he wanted that reflected in our marriage. I just don't understand why he wants the first time to be on our wedding day. AITA for controlling her wedding outfit choices? Here's what the top commenters had to say about this one: Smurf8 said: I think you need to have a much deeper conversation with your fiancé BEFORE the wedding. Announcement Accomplished6870 said: NTA, but you should have other conversations. Is gender nonconformity something they want to pursue in their personal lives? Are they unhappy with the marriage as planned? Are there other ways to express their uniqueness or seek comfort (like a kilt) that would meet their needs without necessarily turning into a huge show or statement. Other types of non-traditional clothing may meet their needs. It's not wrong to have concerns about jumping straight into the clothes swap, but you need to have a few conversations with them to make sure there's nothing else you need to do and that they are not unhappy with the way the wedding is planned. . Viperrabbit said: NTA. It's a lot to do before your wedding. It would be one thing if it was something he did. Simply showing up in a wedding dress that day will cause some confusion. It's totally great if he wants to experiment and be more on the non-binary side, but weddings aren't the appropriate place to announce it to the world. It's like taking a day that should be about the two of you as a couple and turning it into something that celebrates who he wants to be. Both are great, but they shouldn't have to compete on the same day. HelenAngel said: NO. As a side note, which I haven't seen anyone else mention yet, most wedding dresses are horribly uncomfortable and also very expensive. From a practical point of view, he should try on wedding dresses or evening dresses first to get an idea of ​​what they look like. Most are fitted to a female form, which could make it even slightly painful if he's not used to formal dresses or the underwear needed to fit them. Optionally, point it out to him and go to a charity shop where he can try on evening dresses. Maybe he'll like it, maybe he won't, but at least he'll have a better idea of ​​what formal dresses entail. Regardless, as others have said, this should be a deeper, more involved conversation. ProfessionalBras9450 said: NAH, but yes, as others have said, it's time to sit down and have a good, open discussion about your fiancé's gender identity and your place in his heart and life . Perfect-Card-8979 said: NO. It's interesting that he chooses this for the first time he wants to wear a dress. I would talk to her about how, because of this, you think her dress would be the only thing people would talk about and remember about your wedding, instead of the wedding itself. Empathize with his feeling that all tuxedos are alike (he's right) and find a creative compromise together. UPDATE: So based on these responses, I realize that I may have overreacted. I had another conversation with my fiancé. I tried to explore the reasons why he wanted to wear a dress to our wedding in an open way. I pointed out that he could tell me if he was trans, or non-binary, or if he wanted to experiment with cross-dressing, and that I would still love him and want to marry him. He seemed really surprised and told me it wasn't that big of a deal, he just really liked wedding dresses and it hadn't even occurred to him that I might have a problem with him wears one since it is one of the two most common. options and we've been to weddings where both partners wore a dress or both wore a tuxedo (after all, it's not like he was planning on wearing sweats to our wedding, lol) – but of course, If I did, he would look good wearing a tuxedo. Of course he has no problem with me wearing a dress, the “reversed roles” thing was just one of the many ways he thought it could be done. He also assured me that he would feel safe sharing any changes in his gender or sexual identity with me. I told her we could look at wedding dresses together and coordinate anything that would make us feel special, whether it was dress/gown, dress/tux, tuxedo/tux or something else! Everyone was on OP's side on this one, but most people felt a deeper conversation was needed. 