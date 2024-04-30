Highlighted Readers Can Get 45% Off At Cozy Earth During Deals Fest





This article is part ofCNN highlights deals festival, a three-day sales event featuring savings on 15 brands and products we can't get enough of, exclusively for Underscored readers. To see all offers, click here. Underscored editors rave about Cozy landSilky, cloudy products from sheets to socks and more. And thanks to breathable bamboo-blend materials, Cozy Earths' sheets, towels, loungewear and more are especially perfect for this warm time of year. Best of all, Cozy Earth is part of Deals Fest, so the entire site (excluding Fount Society skincare products) is 45% off for Underscored readers with the code CNNDEALS. Read on to discover nine of our favorite picks below, then shop the entire sale at Cozy Earth. When you're done, be sure to also check out the rest of our Deals Fest offers. Some of Cozy Earths' best-sellers, these sheets are lightweight and breathable on hot summer nights and they come in seven shades, so you can mix and match or swap shades to your heart's content. These bamboo pillowcases from Cozy Earth will keep you cool at night and get softer with every wash. They come in a variety of colors and three sizes that will suit your current bedroom setup. These will also pair perfectly with the brand's Bamboo Sheet Set if you're looking for a complete bedding upgrade. Whether you're refreshing your bathroom linens or buying a gift for someone's first apartment, this set of two bath towels will last many showers and baths. Made from 40% bamboo viscose and 60% cotton, the super absorbent textiles are made for a 5-star shower. If you're ready to ditch your old T-shirt for fancier pajamas, consider this set in a variety of gorgeous hues. Stretchy, breathable bamboo viscose keeps you feeling fresh and stylish all night long. Not ready to splurge on a full bedding or pajama set? Get a three-pack of luxurious ribbed socks in the colors of your choice. Complete your bedding set with a matching (or complementary) duvet cover, designed to provide comfort whatever the season. Whether you live in a dorm or sharehouse or just like to have your hands free while you dry off, a wrap towel is a great idea. This is available in white, light gray and dark gray, as well as three sizes. This lightweight hoodie is one of the brand's best-sellers, and even though layers of clothing aren't very appealing in the summer, there's never a bad time to add it to your cart, especially at 35% off. It comes in a ton of shades, from light, rich blues to neutrals. These lightweight Bermuda shorts are a must-have in your summer wardrobe, thanks to their breathable fit and longer length.

