Fashion
Clothing store draws customers from across the country to Tennessee-Kentucky border town
A Fulton of the South clothing store brings beauty pageant style to West Tennessee and has drawn clients, including the reigning Miss America, from across the country to the small town.
Store owner Paige Dennis began her career with Joanns 39 years ago when the business was located across the state line in nearby Kentucky.
His mother started the business in Fulton and later moved it to Union City, Tennessee. Dennis purchased the store after his mother retired to bring it back to the Twin Cities.
His CV is not typical. Dennis has starred in a Lifetime reality show, as well as the Netflix Original program DeMarcus Family Rules. She is also involved in electoral politics, serving as a gubernatorial appointee to Tennessee's campaign finance registry and as a state representative for Tennessee serving on the United States Election Assistance Commission Standards Council.
Dennis said she called to bring Joanns back to the Twin Cities, on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, to help her hometown.
I made the decision to bring it back home, to where I graduated from high school, to where I live right here in South Fulton, to help increase our tax base, support the community and also work with others in my philanthropic projects to help make South Fulton and Fulton the perfect place, she said.
The Fulton Lions Club called Joanns a tremendous boost to the community's business district in a social media post earlier this year.
Madison Marsh, newly crowned Miss America, was outfitted at Joann's, arriving from Colorado to prepare for the competition. Seven Miss America contestants were dressed by Joann's this year, the group wrote in the post. Customers fly and drive to fittings with Paige's guidance, then stay in Fulton, eat at local restaurants and shop at local stores.
Mark Welch, president of the Fulton-Hickman Counties Economic Development Partnership, said the clothing store has made a distinctive addition to the local economy.
Paige Dennis has built a national reputation for exceptional quality and customer service, Welch said. We are so excited that Joann's has changed our skyline with its beautiful new building and created yet another reason for people to experience the unique charm of the Twin Cities. »
Dennis said her custom-built store, which she jokingly calls the Taj Mahal of South Fulton, draws inspiration from all the places she's visited while incorporating local flavor. The new Joanns Building, a sleek and stylish structure designed by a local architect, sits between old brick buildings and empty parking lots on a road that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
Inside the two-story building, adorned with silver and gold accents and multiple chandeliers, are thousands of dresses.
What we decided to do was build something that you would see anywhere but here, and I think that's what's cool, she said. Some people say: Your business stands out like a sore thumb. I am going very well !
The space was also designed to incorporate space for a grand piano and audio booth, so pageant contestants could suit up and try on dresses in between practicing their talents. Dennis has hosted nationally known pageant consultants, like Bill Wolfe whose team has worked with 10 Miss Americas and seven first runners-up since 1990.
Making an economic impact on the local community and engaging community members is one of Dennis’ goals for Joanns. It's not usual, Dennis said, to find a local high school student behind the counter at her store, calling out a locally made dress created by one of her locally employed designers.
We have a custom warehouse just a block away with sewing machines, she said. Some of our costumes are made by designers from Cuba and Venezuela who have moved to this area and are buying a house, settling into the area and planning to stay here for the rest of their lives, which is what we really wanted.
Joanns offers dresses made by other brands and other locally and artisan-made products, but Dennis hopes that by involving Twin Cities residents, her store can help contribute to the local economy on a larger scale. She said small businesses around South Fulton, like hers, help restore the city and promote growth.
Hopefully when people stay at the nearby Meadows Hotel, which has been the catalyst for the overhaul of our community, they will be able to view the park, come to our clothing store and go to the local coffee shop at the same time, he said. she declared. It's almost like you're in a Hallmark movie.
