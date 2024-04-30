Fashion
Ralph Lauren hosts an intimate affair to present his new collection | Fashion
IIn recent years, Ralph Lauren's runway sets have become spectacles, something akin to demonstrations of the designers' power and influence. There was the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park for his 50th birthday, or the time he recreated his Manhattan living room at the Museum of Modern Art. He even once had a fleet of cars that transported his guests to the garage of his Bedford, New York, home, where he keeps his famous automobile collection (estimated value: $400 million). Regardless of venue, the message was clear: go big or go home.
So it was something of an about-face when, for his latest collection, presented Monday in New York, he chose the elegant Madison Avenue skyscraper that houses his headquarters to accommodate just 100 guests, including Kerry Washington, Anna Wintour, Jessica Chastain. and Glenn Close in a sparkling white suit. As far as these things go, it was an intimate affair. It was also, he said in his press notes, a reminder of his first womenswear show in 1972, presented in his office to just a few editors and friends.
This time there was no grand decor, just a brown rug, white walls, oversized framed photographs, and cantilevered leather and chrome chairs lining the room. Christy Turlington, dressed in a monochrome greige shirt, tie, slacks and overcoat, opened to the sounds of Billy Joels Just the Way You Are.
The collection was also in a more subtle, streamlined fashion, primarily in a taupe palette, with nubby knits and coats over liquid maxi skirts or swishy sequined pants. Glittering bodycon dresses were topped with cowboy hats, while other models wore well-tailored tuxedos or weathered leather ensembles that hinted at ranch life, albeit in a very glamorous version. The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence, he said in the accompanying show notes. Shell wears a tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in understated sophistication, not defined by time or trends. My Fall/Holiday 2024 collection is inspired by this woman, her sense of timelessness, individuality and everlasting style.
The intimate approach is part of a growing industry trend. In February, New York designer Joseph Altuzarra hosted his seasonal release at his showroom in front of a small group of editors and friends (no influencers or celebrities, which is now standard practice). Later that month, Rick Owens opened the doors to his Parisian home for his show. While The Row's Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen recently asked attendees not to take photos of their presentation and provided them with notebooks and pens, to evoke a time before the internet and social media. In this day and age of extravagant runway shows, it feels like some are yearning for more humanity in the way they approach clothes and design, as well as the way they present them. In this, Lauren certainly captured the mood.
It was remarkable to see him, a man who is sometimes seen less as a designer than a world-builder, mostly eschewing his usual Americana archetypes, out of 45 models only three wore cowboy hats while the looks were more refined than preppy. University protests against the Israel-Gaza conflict are shaking the country, while Alex Garlands' hit film Civil War chillingly imagines the country at war with itself. Indeed, a shadow of anxiety hangs over the country., in both reality and fiction, calling into question what exactly it means to be American today. Laurens' clothes usually avoid overt politics, but this season, which will hit stores around election time, that seemed especially true.
At 84 years old, the designer has many reasons to rejoice. He will undoubtedly benefit from a boost from this summer's Olympics, he was the official designer of Team USA since 2008. His dedication to preparation has fascinated Generation Z, who are in thrall to the Old Money aesthetic, and he could also benefit from the recent rise of tenniscore, thanks in large part to the recent film Challengers. Its financial statements reflect all of this: according to its most recent quarterly results, released in February, revenue increased by 6%and the company reported 9% same-store sales growth.
When the designer came out to say hello, in faded jeans and a western-style shirt, the crowd jumped to their feet. It was all the spectacle they needed.
