Met Gala 2024 theme and dress code explained Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on May 6.



The 2024 Met Gala decided to change things up this year by separating the theme from the dress code, although they still interact with each other. Here's the Met Gala theme and dress code explained.

It's Met Gala time and with the world's biggest fashion event almost above us, we had to revisit what's going on around the theme and dress code this year.

We've been expecting Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian who have all done well sticking to the theme in the past, but with its more complex nature this year, will they struggle?

The most important thing to understand about the 2024 Met Gala is that the “theme” and the “dress code” are different.

So, from Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion in the Garden of Time, here is the theme and dress codes of the Met Gala explained.

The theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion referred to the exhibition within .



The Met Gala theme explained: Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion

The theme Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion refers to the exhibition that the Gala will host.

The exhibition itself aims to explore notions of rebirth and renewal, using nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion, according to a Press release of the Met.

Visitors will be able to see important pieces from the last 400 years of fashion, including Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Hubert de Givenchy.

Anna Wintour remains in charge of the Met Gala guest list.



Despite its title, the theme will have nothing to do with fairy tales or fables but will instead highlight and celebrate fashion pieces so fragile that they can no longer be worn.

These fragile works of art have therefore been nicknamed sleeping beauties.

This is simply the “theme” of the exhibition within the Met and not what guests will be asked to wear in terms of costume.

Although we expect some confusion this year, it's very likely that we'll see some Disney-inspired outfits on May 6.

Rihanna's 2023 Met Gala reportedly ran alongside the 2024 dress code.



Met Gala Theme Explained: The Garden of Time

The 2024 Met Gala dress code will be The Garden of Time, which parallels the theme of the exhibition but is not exactly the same.

The dress code will focus above all on “ephemeral beauty, like a flower, hence the reference to a garden in the title.

The Garden in Time itself was a 1962 short story by JG Ballard about an earl and his wife who defended themselves against an approaching army using a garden of crystal flowers.

The imagery of the story is strong, so we can expect references to it on the red carpet if the celebrities and their stylists have done their due diligence.

Suki Waterhouse went floral for the 2023 Met Gala alongside Rob Pattinson.



However, beyond the short story, there are several ways to interpret this dress code. The most obvious would be a nature or garden theme, but “obvious” doesn't always mean bad or boring.

This will be the designer's job, and we quote The devil wears Pradaflowers for spring, revolutionary.

If flowers don't match how celebrities feel, the concept of “time” might be interesting. They could take a historical route, take a scientific route, or take it literally and take inspiration from clock faces from around the world for their look.

The notion of time is what links the theme and the dress code. These fragile works of art that can no longer be worn are now essentially frozen in time, another concept that guests can explore to create their own look on the carpet.

But after the debacle and backlash Kim Kardashian faced for wearing her own “Sleeping Beauty” piece, an original Marilyn Monroe dress loaned to her for the Met Gala in 2022, other celebrities will likely avoid wearing delicate historical pieces.

