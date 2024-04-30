



About a week ago I was having a conversation with a friend and the topic turned to Little League baseball during our youth. I remember our team sponsor was a men's clothing store in Minneapolis (this was, of course, a few years ago). Even though we weren't very good at throwing, hitting or fielding, we were the “the most sporty” looking for a team in our city. Our brown and gray uniforms were so nice that we didn't want to get them dirty by sliding – on the grass or on the dirt of the field. Herb Granville was born in Stanhope in 1912 and graduated there in 1929. He worked a few jobs in Stanhope before marrying Bonnie Bluebell Knight in August 1940. Both grocery stores operated in Stanhope and Boone for several years, eventually move to Webster City. In 1957, they purchased what would become the Granville men's store, which they operated for 25 years. The couple was well connected to the community. In fact, the entire county. Herb was a founding member and president of the Stanhope Lions Club, past president of the Webster City Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the local Midday Kiwanis, as well as the Webster City Country Club. He has also been very active in several local community theater productions. Owning a men's clothing store has had some busy and slow times throughout the year. While getting his hair cut a few days ago, Russ Chelesvig, my new favorite barber, shared a few stories from his time working at Granville while attending high school here. I will remember them, but I may not share any of them, as my own research focuses on newspapers from the local past. Russ also told me a little about his father-in-law, Dick Owens; I will write about him very soon. During this time, there was a time when Herb noticed a few younger men, one actually a boy, acting a little suspiciously around the store. When they left, without any purchases, he followed them outside and alerted the police chief. “Ding” Edwards (from last week's article). Ding stopped them at Des Moines and Second and found clothes from The Men's Shop in the backseat of their car. They had also shoplifted from the Williams Drug store. The incident was reported in the Friday, May 10, 1963, edition of the Daily Freeman-Journal. There are countless advertisements from The Men's Shop in newspapers sponsoring events and supporting high school graduates. I am particularly attracted by advertisements for clothing and their evolution over the years (price included). One of my favorites – for Higgins pants from around 1970 – reads: “Choose your pairs from a huge range of new groovy stripes, surprising checks and solid compounds. Modern style in traditional, continental and popular styles. Herb retired in 1982 and sold the store to another owner. The local community theater group produced a “Granville roast with herbs” performance as a fundraiser in 1983, complete with a turkey dinner and social hour. I'm sure everyone who attended had a great time. Herb and Bonnie continued to live in Webster City until 1990, when Herb died; he had been in poor health for several years. Bonnie followed him to also reside in Our Neighborhood in 2006. Our Neighborhood is a chronicle by Michael Eckers focusing on the men and women whose presence fills Graceland Cemetery in Webster City. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freemanjournal.net/opinion/local-columns/2024/04/herb-granville-of-the-mens-shop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

