World view: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week goes global

Modest Fashion Week Istanbul expands its international network. Think Fashion Group, the Turkish organizer of the traveling fashion show company Modest Fashion Weeks, presented the main edition of its annual event in Istanbul from April 25-27. Besides local brands with modest fashion ranges, designers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Serbia, India, United States, Canada and Australia converged on Turkey's largest city to boost business. Well-known hijab-wearing models and influencers from around the world, such as Halima Aden, Rawdah Mohamed and Fatma Husam, presented the collections of brands like Marina, Buttonscarves, Imannoor and Akkoia to dozens of buyers from the Middle East, including Landmark Group, Al Tayer and Alhokair, and others from countries as diverse as Singapore, Lebanon, South Africa, Tanzania, Italy and Germany. Founded in Istanbul in 2016, the traveling showcase has also been held in London, Dubai, Jakarta and Riyadh. Where will he land next? We have been pre-selecting countries for a while [and we recently] hosted two very interested country representatives, said Ozlem Sahin Ertas, CEO of Modest Fashion Weeks and Think Fashion Group, which also owns sourcing and production company TurkishMade. [BoF Inbox]

New European Union regulations will impact supply chains in China. The European Parliament approved rules that will make brands more responsible for what happens in their supply chains, ban products made using forced labor and set new environmental standards for product design and disposal. The ban on forced labor is a measure similar to tough import restrictions introduced by the United States to target products linked to alleged human rights abuses in China's main cotton-producing region of Xinjiang. China has denied the allegations. The ban on forced labor in the EU still needs to be approved by member countries, a final step that is usually just a formality. It will come into force three years after its official entry into force. [BoF]

Korean shopping app Ably is reportedly seeking investment from Alibaba. The South Korean fashion app co-founded by Kang Seok-hoon in 2015, which now competes with local app giants like ZigZag, W Concept, Musinsa and Brandi, is reportedly in talks with Alibaba Group's international e-commerce company AliExpress. . If an investment is finalized, the app's Korean sellers could potentially tap into the Chinese group's network of online retailers, including Lazada, Daraz and Trendyol, focused on Southeast Asia, South Asia and Asia respectively. Turkey. Alibaba could gain market share in Korea, where AliExpress competes with local players Gmarket and Coupang and Chinese companies Shein and Temu. [South China Morning Post, The Chosun Daily]

Kenyan imports of second-hand clothing from China jumped 86%. Quantities imported from China, the main source of the controversial mitumba trade in African countries, increased on a comparable basis in the first quarter of this year. According to data from Chinese authorities, 31,594 tonnes were exported to Kenya during this period, worth $22.732 million. The local textile industry has campaigned against the resale trade which would employ two million people in the country, according to a representative of local sellers who recently lobbied against proposals from France, Denmark and Sweden to ban EU exports to developing countries for pollution reasons. . [The East African]

India's annual exports of cut and polished diamonds fall by 27.5%. Exports fell to $15.97 billion due to weak demand from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, forcing India to cut its rough diamond imports by 18 percent to 14 .27 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, according to the National Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council. . The industry faces headwinds, including Western buyers eyeing Indian exports due to Russia's new diamond sanctions and conflict in the Middle East, which are expected to weaken export demand between April and June. [Economic Times, Financial Express]

European Union imposes new digital rules on China-founded Shein. The Nanjing-born fast-fashion brand, which has moved its headquarters to Singapore, has been subject to flagship EU rules to crack down on illegal and harmful content online, aimed at stopping the spread of counterfeit items on the platform. The company averages more than 45 million monthly users in the EU, reaching the threshold to be swept under the bloc's digital services law, meaning Shein could face fines of up to $6 percent of global turnover for violation of the law. . [BoF]

Istituto Marangoni opens a fashion campus in Saudi Arabia. The Italian fashion and design education establishment, which already operates schools outside its home country in Paris, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami, has announced that it will open one next year in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, in partnership with the Saudi Fashion Commission of the Ministry of Cultures. [Zawya]

South African brand Shoprites Uniq is expanding its presence. The Cape Town-based grocer, Africa's largest, which sells clothing online through its namesake chain Shoprite, opened a specialist clothing chain called Uniq last year. Benise Spangenberg, head of purchasing at Uniq, confirmed plans to open 20 more stores in 2024, adding that it was also looking to source more of its core products domestically. [Reuters]

Taipei Fashion Week focuses on athletics ahead of the Olympics. The main event of Taiwan Fashion Week took place from April 25 to 29, with shows from brands including Liyu Tsai, Uuin, Damur, Gioia Pan, Claudia Wang, WooLeeX, INF and Douchanglee. Taiwanese designers including C Jean, Jamie Wei Huang, Just In XX, Pces, Story Wear and Syzygy participated in a special sports-themed opening show, featuring Taiwanese athletes on the catwalk before the participation Chinese Taipei teams at the Paris Olympic Games. [BoF Inbox]

Pioneering Japanese wedding designer Yumi Katsura has died at age 94. His company Yumi Katsura International confirmed Tuesday the death of the entrepreneur, whose career spanned more than half a century. After studying fashion design in Tokyo and Paris, she became one of the first Western wedding dress designers in Japan in the 1960s, opening a bridal boutique the following year, at a time when most Japanese brides still wore traditional kimonos for their weddings. [Japan Times]

Lévis could continue to work with Turkish supplier Ozak Tekstil. U.S. denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. has confirmed it will continue working with the clothing maker conditionally, provided Ozak implements a detailed remediation plan that addresses freedom of association, hours of work, health and safety. Earlier this year, the manufacturer came under fire for allegedly denying its employees at a factory in Urfa the right to choose their own union and firing some of those who went on strike. [The Sourcing Journal]

Cosmopolitan will return to Australia with a local edition. The women's style and lifestyle magazine, which left the Australian market six years ago, will be relaunched this spring as part of a collaboration between Katarina Kroslakova's local publishing house, KK Press, and Hearst International Magazines. The editorial team is currently formed by Kroslakova, who is also publisher and editor-in-chief of T Australia. The return of Cosmopolitan to the country following the return of She earlier this year. [Ragtrader]

Chinese tourists are once again turning to international travel. More than a year after China reopened its borders, some 63% of its residents say they are ready to return to explore the world, according to a survey published Wednesday. Only 10% of Chinese consumers rejected international travel, a significant change from last year, when more than half of Chinese consumers said they had no plans to go abroad. foreigner and 31% said they weren't even interested. [BoF]

Nexgen Packaging opens its African headquarters in Kenya. The US-based global supplier of clothing brand identification and packaging products has opened its regional headquarters in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, strengthening the capabilities of the company's existing operations in Egypt and West Africa and becoming thus its main production center on the continent. [BoF Inbox]

Riachuelo produces the uniforms of the Brazilian team for the Paris Olympics. The fashion retail giant owned by the Guararapes Group, sponsor of the Brazilian Olympic Committee and official fashion brand of the Brazilian team, presented the travel and opening ceremony uniforms that will be used by the athletes during the games this year. [FashionNetwork]

Indian department store Shoppers Stop promotes Kavindra Mishra. The former executive director and CEO was elevated to the dual role of managing director and CEO of the company, which has 270 stores across the country, including 98 departmental fashion and beauty stores, 11 standalone SSBeauty multi-brand beauty stores and 7 Home Stop stores. [Economic Times, Telegraph India]

Tamalin Morton, Australian CEO of Adore Beauty, has announced her departure. The multi-brand online beauty retailer is looking for a new leader after Morton announced she would step down later this year for personal reasons. The former Priceline Pharmacy chain executive joined Adore in November 2022 to stabilize the business, but it is understood there may now be illness in her family. [Australian Financial Review]

La Mer appoints Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as its first male ambassador. The luxury skincare brand owned by Este Lauder Companies has tapped the so-called king of Mandopop, who has a large Asian fan base, to promote products like its treatment lotion. [Cosmetics Business]

Indian beauty brand Nat Habit crosses Rs 100 crore turnover. The DTC natural beauty and personal care brand founded by Gaurav Agarwal and Swagatika Das achieved this milestone in the fiscal year ending March 2024. The brand raised $10.2 million in December 2023. [Economic Times]

The Argentine textile company Inta changes its name to Arciel. The Buenos Aires-based company, founded in 1944, which manufactures technical fabrics and provides spinning, weaving and dyeing services, made the change as part of a restructuring of its business units. [FashionNetwork]

Tods appoints actress Zhang Jingyi as new brand ambassador. The Italian luxury brand has tapped the star of TV series including Lighter and Princess to promote products including handbags and shoes in a new promotional campaign. [Jing Daily]