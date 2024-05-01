Dad and Daughter Go Prom Dress Shopping in Relevant TikTok

Prom season is in full swing across the country, which means teens everywhere are searching for the perfect outfit. But what defines perfection in this case is subjective, with teens and parents often having trouble agreeing on prom dresses in particular, as the Ennis family of Las Vegas demonstrated in a recent video published on their website. popular TikTok account.

In the video, Aaron Ennis playfully goes on a prom dress shopping excursion with his daughter Leilani, and boy, does he have a lot of opinions. That being said, all of its classics really come down to two categories: style and price.

Right off the bat, Aaron informs Leilani that his first concern is to make sure you get something with some class that doesn't show off all your assets. You know what I mean?

Addressing this elephant in the room with humor works for the Ennis family, although discussions about modesty can be difficult for parents to handle. The online discourse about the sexualization of children and retailers pushing children to mature too quickly by presenting them with more adult fashion choices is intense. Talking about how fashion reflects your family value system without veering into body shaming is a difficult needle to thread.

But admittedly, Ennis doesn't dwell on the subject in perpetuity, although he and his daughter continue to debate other style finer points, including whether Tina Turner's sequinned look is a thing or not and the relative merit of including giant bows on one's clothes. ceremonial clothing.

These negotiations proceed smoothly with respect to the financial considerations of purchasing dresses, as there is a significant gap between Aaron's preferred price of $36 and the $300 price of Aaron's preferred dress. Leilani.

Three hundred dollars for a dress for one day! Aaron whispers, trying to contain his exasperation when his daughter reveals how much the dress cost. If I get this dress, you wear this dress to prom, to Easter, to get gas. Everywhere! If you have a job interview, you wear this dress. When will you start working?

Leilani takes all of her father's antics in stride, except when he pretends to be one of the dress models. She quickly chases him out of the area. However, this momentary embarrassment likely serves as Dad's way of helping Aaron negotiate by proving to his daughter that if they reach an impasse, he has absolutely no shame and is willing to resort to extreme measures to move forward the process.

Commenters approve of dad jokes

A quick look at the more than 8,000 comments on the video shows that TikTok users find Aaron relatable and hilarious.

A perfect example of how all fathers should create memories, wrote one TikToker.

He's an absolutely cool dad. You are so lucky and Tina Turner was absolutely the coolest. I love him so much, but back to dad, he's awesome, another wrote.

And while viewers are wondering which dress Leilani ended up with, she apparently wouldn't be the first person to wear an expensive dress multiple times if Aaron ends up making good on his threat, as one person in the comments section said. claimed that his father had just done it. that.

I wore my $300 ball gown to my wedding 😂 my dad wasn't playing 😂😂, the TikToker claimed.

How to Navigate the Prom Dress Debate with Your Child

As the parent of a high school senior who just attended her second prom, I sympathize with her daughter and her father. From a teenager's perspective, prom is a huge deal. For many children, it is an event that they look forward to and enjoy, much more than graduation. There is a flood of internal and external expectations, from fashion to vehicles to dates and meals, that teens want just right for their big night.

Yet as an adult, the perspective is that even though prom seems huge right now, there will be bigger, more meaningful events in the future. While it seems like an all-in-one moment for teens, it can be difficult for parents to remember how central the event is to your child.

But because this dance between parents and kids over prom style and budget has happened millions of times over the years, we're very familiar with the conversations that need to be had. It may be up to you to start these conversations well before decisions need to be made.

For example, do some prom dress shopping online during the winter holidays before the prom. Discuss the cuts and sews that fit your family value system and the type of budget your child will have to work with. This gives them time to independently review clothing options, choose shifts to strengthen their finances, shop for deals, or even make their own dress.

Setting parameters in advance can help defuse some in-store haggling opportunities. And you can further ease the tension of clothes shopping by keeping things light and using humor to put everyone at ease. You may not be able to make corny jokes with the same panache that Aaron Ennis displays. However, by focusing on the fact that prom and prom preparation should be fun, it's more likely that the experience will strengthen your bond with your teen rather than torpedo the relationship.