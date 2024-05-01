Sustainable fashion is in – Highlander





15 On the occasion of Earth Day on April 22, 2024, Metrolink organized a sustainable student fashion show competition at Los Angeles' Union Station, showcasing a range of creations from local students and high school students. This competition included two entries from the University of California, Riverside (UCR), one in the Textile Designers category and another in the Unconventional Materials Designers category. The first category featuring textile designers included three designs presented by Joy Pham, a second-year biochemistry student at UCR. She and two other students modeled pieces made from a mix of denim and thrifted sweaters. In an interview with The Highlander, Pham explained that she always found it very interesting to recycle clothes and give them a second life. It was during confinement that she took up sewing and began creating pieces that reflected her own personality and style. When Pham heard about the Metrolinks Sustainable Fashion Show, she jumped at the chance to create her collection and shared that seeing it all come to fruition was a dream come true. The three pieces from the Denim in Flore collection created by Pham had a spring spirit despite the traditionally winter materials they are made from. Pham herself is the first to take the stage for d4vd's Feel It, sporting a white skirt made from recycled sweater and a tube top made from old pants accompanied by lace trim. Next came her models, Kaegan and Elena, one wearing a mid-length backless dress and the other wearing a similar style to Pham, sporting a denim skirt and tank top. The second category, comprised of designers who created their pieces from unconventional materials, included a submission from a team of UCR students. Designers Suraj Ganiger, Andrew Murakami, River Shepard and Adelia Urena presented their featured look, Aeiforia, modeled by Cody Ho. Designer Urena said after the competition that being able to compete was a once in a lifetime opportunity! Although not everyone on the team had experience making clothes, their participation gave them the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone and try to create something from scratch. Taking the stage accompanied by The Blast Company's Black Hole, the model walked like he stepped straight out of a tech-savvy world. His fit consisted of a sleek shirt with electric blue trim, pants made from a trash bag, and a plastic face mask. This monochrome blue look was charming and standout while still fitting into an internet aesthetic. Although neither entry won the overall competition, both made an impassioned statement. The team that made up Aeiforia reflected on the competition, recalling their growth as a team and their fashion expertise. Even though we didn't win, it didn't bother us. We went pretty far, had fun every step of the way, from brainstorming to execution, and translated our passion and idea to create a killer design including theme, creativity and use of a bunch of eclectic items to create awesome clothes. which we reused, representing the true spirit of the competition, which no other group even thought of.

