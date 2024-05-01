Chicago teacher to give away dozens of free prom dresses to her students





CHICAGO (CBS) – Dresses, suits, handbags, jewelry and shoes were all donated by a Dunbar High School teacher as part of a prom dress. Tyesa Walton, a teacher of diverse learners at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, started the prom dress competition in 2016 while she was teaching abroad in Dubai. The COVID pandemic hit and she took some time off, but she resumed last year. It's not just dresses that she offers. She also distributes costumes. “Last year we fully clothed a young man whose mother had passed away a few weeks before,” Walton said. This year she has more dresses and suits. “She presented it to me and I was all for it,” Dunbar principal Richard McMillan said. “A great opportunity to engage our school, connect with the community, connect with other students.” Formal wear comes from community donations and some from Walton's own closet. “I took those dresses off,” she said. “I started posting on social media. People were contacting me from everywhere.” Students can view the dresses during their lunch hour and after school. Senior Jaida Bozer said she has already picked out jewelry for her prom. She needed a dress for her graduation. “I walked in here. I saw the dresses, the shades,” Bozer said. “I saw some handbags and I was like, 'Oh my God. This is beautiful.'” So far, Walton has collected nearly 200 dresses. “I mean, we have some pieces honey,” Walton said. “Some of them still have tags. Some of them have never even been worn.” Walton said unfortunately some students were reluctant to look at the dresses because some of them were used. “I don't know if it's like 'second hand' or if I want to have mines made, but they don't know baby, we probably have something better than what you made,” Walton said. Bozer added: “It's not about, 'Well, I got that from someone else.' It's about them caring enough to give you something that they had. It's such a sentimental thing to me.” Walton gave away one dress last weekend and she gave away five dresses. She will host another giveaway next weekend, which will be open to the public. It will be held at Dunbar High School from 9 a.m. to noon. She also offers more high-end dresses. Walton charges $100 to rent them. After this weekend's pageant, if there are any dresses left, students can continue to look at dresses and costumes during lunch and after school. More from CBS News Shardaa Gray Shardaa Gray is a multimedia journalist for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the South Suburbs. She is happy to return home to report on her community.

