Fashion
Palm Beach Golf, Tennis and Marina Offer Merchandise Lines
Palm Beachers who want to represent their city through fashion as well as visitors looking to acquire souvenirs from their time on the island now have a new store.
The city-owned marina has launched a line of branded clothing and accessories via a new online store, joining the Par 3 golf course and tennis centers Seaview and Phipps Ocean Park, which sell branded merchandise in their professional stores.
The golf course, located at 2345 S. Ocean Blvd., also has an online store where it offers a variety of accessories and clothing for men and women.
Palm Beach has always been a fashionable place, from its inception over a century ago to today,” Carolyn Stone, deputy director of Business Enterprise & Culture, told the Daily News.
The nearly three-year-old city marina joined the trend in February by launching a line of branded clothing and accessories including polo shirts, long-sleeved sports shirts, belts, hats, umbrellas, key rings and playing cards. All items feature the marina's nautical-inspired red, white and blue logo.
Prices range from a $10 deck of playing cards to a $70 men's button-up fishing shirt.
We are excited to launch the new Town of Palm Beach Marina brand clothing and accessories line,” Stone told the Daily News. “For those who dock with us, or for those who want a stylish nautical accent to their wardrobe and other items, our newly launched marina shopping page is the place to go.
The city, which operates the $38 million marina, decided to launch a line of clothing and accessories in an effort to further engage with residents and visitors, said Brandi Murphy, director of marketing and public relations for Jacober Creative, which handles marina marketing for the city. .
The marina, which reopened in November 2021 after 17 months of renovationremains a huge draw for boaters from across the country and overseas, the city said.
“We wanted to provide a unique opportunity for individuals to stay connected and take the marina experience with them wherever they go,” Murphy said. “This collection allows us to showcase the yachting lifestyle and strengthen our position as a leading destination.”
The marina's line of clothing and accessories is perfect for those who enjoy sailing their yachts or spending time on the island, said Mike Horn, marina manager.
The marina is minutes from Worth Avenue, the iconic shopping and dining district offering an array of luxury shopping, exploring and outdoor dining.
As someone who has spent years on and near the water for work and fun, I really appreciate the nautical style of the new marina clothing and other things you can buy on our site ” said Horn. “They are perfect for a cruise on your yacht and even a getaway to our island town of Palm Beach.
Business has been steady since the marina launched its new online store, Murphy said, and sales have increased as the summer season approaches.
Jacober and the city are working to develop new digital content to increase visibility of the collection, she added. Marina's team members who wear the clothes also help promote the line.
Shoppers can purchase items through the marina's online store, but the city said it will consider integrating a physical store into the marina at a later date.
Future plans for the clothing and accessories line also include introducing new seasonal silhouettes, styles and accessories that embody the Palm Beach lifestyle, Murphy said.
To browse the marina's online store or to purchase items, visit shop.townofpalmbeachmarina.com/.
Par 3 offers a variety of accessories and clothing for men and women through its online store and pro shop, including polo shirts, vests, jerseys, sweatshirts, hats and hoodies.
Pro Shop hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
To purchase items online, visit golfontheocean.teecommerce.shop/pages/home/palm.
The Seaview Park Tennis Pro Shop, located at 340 Seaview Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Phipps Ocean Park Tennis Pro Shop, located at 2201 S. Ocean Blvd., is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Jodie Wagner is a journalist at Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida network. You can reach her at [email protected]. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.
This article was originally published on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Golf, Tennis and Marina Offer Merchandise Lines
