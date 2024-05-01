Ralph Lauren goes minimal for his latest fashion show





NEW YORK (AP) Ralph Lauren has been known for many years fashion show over the years: take over Central Park for a sumptuous birthday party, for example, or to organize a parade amid his breathtaking collection of classic cars. But for his Fall/Holiday 2024 collection, he decided to go at least minimal, minimal in terms of Ralph Lauren. That meant an intimate show Monday evening in a (relatively) small design studio in his New York offices, inspired by his first women's fashion show in 1972, where he presented his products to editors and friends in his own office . In front of a typically star-studded front row including actors Glenn Close, Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall and Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren opened her show on a timeless note of her long-standing philosophy with the appearance of the muse and model Christy Turlington, now 55, in an elegant beige wool coat. What follows is a series of designs in soothing neutral tones: beige, brown, gray, black and metallic. The soft palette characterized both daywear like fitted jackets and sweaters with pants and evening wear like sequined bodycon dresses. There were loose sweaters, lots of boots and wide leather belts with RL buckles. There were Western accents familiar to Lauren, like long fringe on coats and jacket sleeves. And especially the occasional cowboy hat, which accompanied not only the casual ensembles but, to close the show with a memorable look, a backless dress in shimmering gold. Lauren, 84, appeared briefly at the end, in well-worn jeans, to a standing ovation from the crowd, which also included Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Ralph Lauren (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Close wore a white Lauren pantsuit. It's a very, very special costume, the actor said. It was made especially for me. Custom. Five years ago. I won a SAG Award there. So here I am. It's just as beautiful. It's a shame to wear something like this just once. Close added that growing up in New England, the mentality was: You buy something high quality and then you wear it until it's worn out. That's how I was raised. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) After the show, guests walked a few blocks to Laurens Polo Bar restaurant, where the designer was once again cheered when he made his entrance before enjoying one of his restaurant's signature burgers. Lauren's son David, an executive at the brand, discussed the task of creating new designs each season. You know, everything changes, he said. You're always looking for new fabrics, new silhouettes and new ways to bring the brand to life. But there is a philosophy. There is a style. With Wintours Met Gala In exactly one week, David Lauren was asked if the brand would be dressing stars. Not this year, he said. We've been very involved over the years, but this year we have a fashion show and we were about to outfit Team USA (for the Paris Olympics) and do a men's presentation in Milan. Our plate is therefore full.

