Amazon Shoppers Call This T-Shirt Dress “Very Flattering” and It's Only $30

Light and airy dresses are a great option for your summer wardrobe, especially if they also manage to be super comfortable. The problem is that “very comfortable” in dresses usually equates to a shapeless strip of fabric. Is it too much to ask to look and feel effortlessly stunning? Enter the Merokeety tie-waist t-shirt dressa relaxed t-shirt style dress that looks casual and cool, is comfortable, and flatters just about every figure without constricting or sucking us in. It's just $30 (was $48) with double savings, and you can buy one (or more!) available in 25 colors and patterns to elevate your seasonal style.

Amazon This flattering dress features a tie waist for an enhanced silhouette, comfortable opaque cotton fabric, and an airy, summer-ready fit. $30 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

Looking good at a great price is worth its weight in gold, but this double discounted dress will only cost you $30 for a bargain if we ever saw one! With the extra 15% off coupon on the page, this piece is as low as we've seen it since last summer, so if you're planning your sunny season wardrobe, we suggest picking one up (or two!) while it's on sale.

Why do I need this?

This cutie is the definition of comfortable-casual-chic, with a flattering sheath design and a tied waist to create definition along the midsection. It's made of soft, stretchy cotton, so it feels like you're wearing your oversized nightgown on the go, but it looks like a entire much more stylish than if you were actually running around town in your pajamas. Best of all, the material is completely opaque, so you don't have to worry about underwear showing through. Personally, I like to wear shorts under my summer dresses to protect myself from chafing thighs… but that doesn't mean I want the whole world to see them!

The dress will also help create an hourglass figure, even if you're more of a pear, apple, or other delicious fruit shape. The wide neckline and tie belt add visual interest, while the belt cinches the waist for an extremely flattering silhouette. Best of all, this fresh dress is extremely versatile: wear it to work, wear it to the beach, wear it in the garden, the world is your oyster!

As comfortable as a t-shirt but with sun-ready style, this is the perfect versatile summer dress to start your cool-girl style! (Amazon)

What the critics say

THE Merokeety t-shirt dress has a considerable fan following on Amazon, with nearly 20,000 reviewers giving the play a perfect five-star rating. Many customers point out the dress's comfortable fabric, versatile style, and flattering fit.

Benefits

A critic dubbed it “the perfect dress for work or vacation,” adding: “I took it on a cruise and wear it to work, it’s so versatile.” The material is super stretchy, soft and thicker, so you can't see through it. The pockets are an added bonus. ! Excellent value.”

“This is a super cute casual dress,” wrote another fan. “The tie helps accentuate your waist while covering any pouf in the front. It can be paired with sneakers, loafers, sandals, or even wedges. Oh, and it has pockets! What's more? 'you shouldn't love?'

Many reviewers also love the look and feel of the dress. “As a woman in my 50s, I didn't expect so many compliments. I felt very confident in this dress,” rented a. Another buyer added, “I was hesitant about the belt because I have curves in my 50s in places I didn't have in my 30s, lol! …I ordered a size large and I love the fit. I found the dress very flattering and actually felt very pretty in it! It also washes well, doesn't shrink at all and doesn't wrinkle in the dryer.”

Oh, what if you carry a “mom clutch”? This dress literally has you covered. “I have a 'mom clutch' and this dress does a good job of hiding it! Not very fitted, just enough to give you shape.” says a writer. Another agree: “It fits me well, is very comfortable, flattering and hides my mother's pocket very well.”

The inconvenients

Although some customers decided to size up after reading the reviews, they were frustrated that in some cases this resulted in an oversized fit. “I bought a size larger because I thought I would need it, but honestly it felt a little loose on me and by the end of our photoshoot the dress looked like it was stretched out on me with the tie at the waist”, explained a critic.

Another carrier also noted: “The sizing wasn't right…I really liked this dress but I felt like it ran a little big. I ended up returning it and may repurchase. being the medium. The fabric was nice and I really liked the length, it was just too loose to be flattering.

Amazon Get this dress in 25 different patterns and colors, in sizes small to extra large. $30 at Amazon

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you will of course benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30-day free trial here. (And besides, those who don't have one Prime Always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Discover them:

Beauty and wellness

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus, 24 Treatments

Style