Fashion
Amazon Shoppers Call This T-Shirt Dress “Very Flattering” and It's Only $30
Light and airy dresses are a great option for your summer wardrobe, especially if they also manage to be super comfortable. The problem is that “very comfortable” in dresses usually equates to a shapeless strip of fabric. Is it too much to ask to look and feel effortlessly stunning? Enter the Merokeety tie-waist t-shirt dressa relaxed t-shirt style dress that looks casual and cool, is comfortable, and flatters just about every figure without constricting or sucking us in. It's just $30 (was $48) with double savings, and you can buy one (or more!) available in 25 colors and patterns to elevate your seasonal style.
This flattering dress features a tie waist for an enhanced silhouette, comfortable opaque cotton fabric, and an airy, summer-ready fit.
Why is this a good deal?
Looking good at a great price is worth its weight in gold, but this double discounted dress will only cost you $30 for a bargain if we ever saw one! With the extra 15% off coupon on the page, this piece is as low as we've seen it since last summer, so if you're planning your sunny season wardrobe, we suggest picking one up (or two!) while it's on sale.
Why do I need this?
This cutie is the definition of comfortable-casual-chic, with a flattering sheath design and a tied waist to create definition along the midsection. It's made of soft, stretchy cotton, so it feels like you're wearing your oversized nightgown on the go, but it looks like a entire much more stylish than if you were actually running around town in your pajamas. Best of all, the material is completely opaque, so you don't have to worry about underwear showing through. Personally, I like to wear shorts under my summer dresses to protect myself from chafing thighs… but that doesn't mean I want the whole world to see them!
The dress will also help create an hourglass figure, even if you're more of a pear, apple, or other delicious fruit shape. The wide neckline and tie belt add visual interest, while the belt cinches the waist for an extremely flattering silhouette. Best of all, this fresh dress is extremely versatile: wear it to work, wear it to the beach, wear it in the garden, the world is your oyster!
What the critics say
THE Merokeety t-shirt dress has a considerable fan following on Amazon, with nearly 20,000 reviewers giving the play a perfect five-star rating. Many customers point out the dress's comfortable fabric, versatile style, and flattering fit.
Benefits
A critic dubbed it “the perfect dress for work or vacation,” adding: “I took it on a cruise and wear it to work, it’s so versatile.” The material is super stretchy, soft and thicker, so you can't see through it. The pockets are an added bonus. ! Excellent value.”
“This is a super cute casual dress,” wrote another fan. “The tie helps accentuate your waist while covering any pouf in the front. It can be paired with sneakers, loafers, sandals, or even wedges. Oh, and it has pockets! What's more? 'you shouldn't love?'
Many reviewers also love the look and feel of the dress. “As a woman in my 50s, I didn't expect so many compliments. I felt very confident in this dress,” rented a. Another buyer added, “I was hesitant about the belt because I have curves in my 50s in places I didn't have in my 30s, lol! …I ordered a size large and I love the fit. I found the dress very flattering and actually felt very pretty in it! It also washes well, doesn't shrink at all and doesn't wrinkle in the dryer.”
Oh, what if you carry a “mom clutch”? This dress literally has you covered. “I have a 'mom clutch' and this dress does a good job of hiding it! Not very fitted, just enough to give you shape.” says a writer. Another agree: “It fits me well, is very comfortable, flattering and hides my mother's pocket very well.”
The inconvenients
Although some customers decided to size up after reading the reviews, they were frustrated that in some cases this resulted in an oversized fit. “I bought a size larger because I thought I would need it, but honestly it felt a little loose on me and by the end of our photoshoot the dress looked like it was stretched out on me with the tie at the waist”, explained a critic.
Another carrier also noted: “The sizing wasn't right…I really liked this dress but I felt like it ran a little big. I ended up returning it and may repurchase. being the medium. The fabric was nice and I really liked the length, it was just too loose to be flattering.
Get this dress in 25 different patterns and colors, in sizes small to extra large.
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you will of course benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30-day free trial here. (And besides, those who don't have one Prime Always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Discover them:
Beauty and wellness
-
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set
-
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus, 24 Treatments
Style
-
Wiholl Petal Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/hides-my-mom-pouch-amazon-shoppers-call-this-t-shirt-dress-is-very-flattering–and-its-just-30-215031146.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Rob Roy was 59 years old
- Girls Team Tennis: All top four seeds advance to the semifinals
- Amazon Shoppers Call This T-Shirt Dress “Very Flattering” and It's Only $30
- « Briefed Pakistan before going to the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Balakot airstrike | Latest news India
- Shah Rukh Khan says Virat Kohli is like a 'Daamad' for our Bollywood fraternity
- Google layoffs in 2024: What you need to know about Google's latest round of layoffs
- Here's Who's On and Off the List of Trump's Most Likely VPs
- Gateway Arts Council Announces 2024-25 Series
- SEC, Big Ten develop revenue sharing plan with players in potential milestone in college athletics
- Ralph Lauren goes minimal for his latest fashion show
- lambda – How to query by column names (labels, headers, variables) in Google Sheets
- Istanbul police declare de facto state of emergency over May Day celebrations