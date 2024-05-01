Fashion
Jackie 'O' Henderson reveals the menswear trend adopted by stars like Snoop Dogg that she can't stand: 'I'm open-minded but it's too much'
Jackie 'O' Henderson revealed the one fashion trend she can't get behind for men live on her KIIS FM show on Wednesday morning.
The radio star, 49, told her listeners she can't stand when men wear a fashionable French nail.
“I'm open-minded, but this is too much,” she told co-host Kyle Sandilands when he mentioned he had a friend who recently got a French manicure and pedicure.
Jackie O later expressed her disgust at the fashion choice: “I couldn’t. I don't know, I'm sorry. I'm open-minded but I think that's where I draw the line.
The sportsman, 52, went on to say that Snoop Dogg also sports a pair of well-groomed nails with a white tip and nude base: “What do you think of Snoop with the French?”
Jackie 'O' Henderson, 49, (pictured) revealed the one fashion trend she can't get behind for men live on her KIIS FM show on Wednesday morning.
Jackie replied, “It’s Snoop Dogg.” He can get out of this.
“I do not know what it is. I imagine, I arrive on a date, he's hot, but then he picks up his drink… and I see he has a French manicure.
'What? No, I want human hands.
It comes just days after the media personality revealed a series of X-rated confessions in her bedroom during the launch of her top-rated radio show in Melbourne.
During a frank discussion about the boundaries of first date decorum, her co-star Kyle asked her, “Do you give BJs on the first date?” What are your rules there? -down ?
“No, I didn’t,” Jackie replied, before delving into the tribulations of dating.
The radio star told her listeners she couldn't stand men wearing fashionable nails, co-host Kyle Sandilands said US rapper Snoop Dogg, 52 (pictured), wore.
She added: “It’s… I don’t know. There's so much pressure on it. No matter how often you do it, it's still very awkward arriving on a date.
Jackie then shared her surprise at experiencing a certain sexual act, which seems to have become a norm in the modern-day bedroom.
“One thing is spitting. It’s a thing these days, and it surprised me when I spit in my mouth,” she confessed.
“I'm open-minded, but this is too much,” she told Kyle, 52 (left) when he mentioned he also had a friend who recently had a French manicure and pedicure.
“And I'm not just talking about a little dribble, I'm talking the kind a trader would do out the window of his ute, like a projectile. I received no warning. I was like, whoa!'
The conversation took another turn when Jackie shared a special bedroom story with a super fan.
She said he was suddenly overcome with fear and exclaimed in the midst of passion: “I can't believe I'm sleeping with Jackie O.”
Jackie described the moment as “a little off-putting in the middle [of intercourse].'
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13369107/Jackie-O-Henderson-mens-fashion-trend.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Huge influence': Lawyer testifies 'Access Hollywood' tape helped Stormy Daniels silence deal
- The Vancouver Island Junior B league is cutting ties with Hockey Canada
- Jackie 'O' Henderson reveals the menswear trend adopted by stars like Snoop Dogg that she can't stand: 'I'm open-minded but it's too much'
- Donald Trump receives bonus worth $1.8 billion in DJT stock
- Minister AHY accompanying President Joko Widodo hands over 10,323 land certificates to Banyuwangi community
- Printweek – UK Reader's Digest Closes Publication
- Actor Rob Roy was 59 years old
- Girls Team Tennis: All top four seeds advance to the semifinals
- Amazon Shoppers Call This T-Shirt Dress “Very Flattering” and It's Only $30
- « Briefed Pakistan before going to the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Balakot airstrike | Latest news India
- Shah Rukh Khan says Virat Kohli is like a 'Daamad' for our Bollywood fraternity
- Google layoffs in 2024: What you need to know about Google's latest round of layoffs