Jackie 'O' Henderson reveals the menswear trend adopted by stars like Snoop Dogg that she can't stand: 'I'm open-minded but it's too much'

Jackie 'O' Henderson revealed the one fashion trend she can't get behind for men live on her KIIS FM show on Wednesday morning.

The radio star, 49, told her listeners she can't stand when men wear a fashionable French nail.

“I'm open-minded, but this is too much,” she told co-host Kyle Sandilands when he mentioned he had a friend who recently got a French manicure and pedicure.

Jackie O later expressed her disgust at the fashion choice: “I couldn’t. I don't know, I'm sorry. I'm open-minded but I think that's where I draw the line.

The sportsman, 52, went on to say that Snoop Dogg also sports a pair of well-groomed nails with a white tip and nude base: “What do you think of Snoop with the French?”

Jackie replied, “It’s Snoop Dogg.” He can get out of this.

“I do not know what it is. I imagine, I arrive on a date, he's hot, but then he picks up his drink… and I see he has a French manicure.

'What? No, I want human hands.

It comes just days after the media personality revealed a series of X-rated confessions in her bedroom during the launch of her top-rated radio show in Melbourne.

During a frank discussion about the boundaries of first date decorum, her co-star Kyle asked her, “Do you give BJs on the first date?” What are your rules there? -down ?

“No, I didn’t,” Jackie replied, before delving into the tribulations of dating.

She added: “It’s… I don’t know. There's so much pressure on it. No matter how often you do it, it's still very awkward arriving on a date.

Jackie then shared her surprise at experiencing a certain sexual act, which seems to have become a norm in the modern-day bedroom.

“One thing is spitting. It’s a thing these days, and it surprised me when I spit in my mouth,” she confessed.

“And I'm not just talking about a little dribble, I'm talking the kind a trader would do out the window of his ute, like a projectile. I received no warning. I was like, whoa!'

The conversation took another turn when Jackie shared a special bedroom story with a super fan.

She said he was suddenly overcome with fear and exclaimed in the midst of passion: “I can't believe I'm sleeping with Jackie O.”

Jackie described the moment as “a little off-putting in the middle [of intercourse].'