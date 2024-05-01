Fashion
Kentucky Derby Festival. See our outfits, fashion inspiration
If you're watching “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” in person or at a party, a good outfit is a must. Bright colors and big hats are commonplace on race day. Check out our shopping links below for all your Kentucky Derby fashion needs.
Heading to Churchill Downs to watch the action in person? Make sure you check thedress coded for the section where you are sitting to avoid a fashion faux pas.
Need more inspiration? Check out our complete fashion guide.
Kentucky Derby Hats and Fascinators
No Kentucky Derby outfit is complete without a big hat or extravagant fascinator.
Come on my Organza hat
Available in multiple colors to match your dress or outfit. Price varies depending on color. Buy it on Amazon
Dreshow Fascinator
Available in a variety of colors. Several styles can be worn either with the headband or with the clip. Buy it on Amazon
Saferin feather fascinator
Can be worn with a headband or clip. Available in several styles and colors Buy it on Amazon
Z&X fascinator and pillbox hat
A variety of fascinators or pillbox hats in several different colors. Buy it on Amazon
Here's what you need to knowIs it bad luck to wear green or take $50 to the Kentucky Derby?
Kentucky Derby Dresses
Pretty Garden midi dress
A pink smocked midi dress with puffed sleeves. Has other colors and variations on the style. Buy it on Amazon
Kentucky Derby Shoes
It's a long day on the trail, so keep that in mind when choosing your shoes. Even if you're attending a party, who wants to be uncomfortable? Stay away from stiletto heels and opt for a more comfortable wedge or chunky heel.
Amoji block heel
A satin block heel sandal with a decorative bow. Available in several colors. Most styles have a 3.7 inch heel. Buy it on Amazon
Kentucky Derby Accessories
If you choose to bring a purse or bag and are heading to Churchill Downs, be sure to check baggage policy.
Goclothod bracelet
A satin rose bracelet to match the Derby rose theme. Buy it on Amazon
Bodier Headband
A headband depicting horses with a crown of roses and precious stones. Perfect replacement for those who don't want to wear a hat. Buy it on Amazon
Catstudio Kentucky Derby Pouch
A 5″x7″ zippered pouch featuring woven Derby icons and symbols. Buy it on Amazon
Hot Sox Derby Socks
Blue and green socks with racehorses and “Kentucky” sewn on. Women's sizes 4-10. Buy it on Amazon
