Met Gala 2024 Dress Code Explained: The Garden of Time





This year's Met Gala will take place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Headlined by celebrity co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, alongside Anna Wintour, the star-studded guest list is encouraged to embrace this year's theme, “The Garden of Time,” inspired by exposure. Exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion” According to the Metropolitan Museum, the exhibition will feature approximately 250 rare objects, many of which are too fragile to wear again. It draws inspiration from recent conversations in the fashion world around the manipulation of archival clothing. Using sensory stimulation technologies including video animation, light projection, AI and CGI, many garments will be displayed digitally to preserve their integrity. The exhibition will also feature computer-generated images, x-rays, video animations, light projections and soundscapes. The exhibition and benefit are sponsored by TikTok and supported by Loewe. Inspiration for the 2024 Met Gala “The Garden of Time” Theme This year's theme, “The Garden of Time,” is inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story, which explores the concept of preservation using flowers as a symbol of beauty, youth and innocence. In this play, a couple is faced with the task of stopping an angry mob as they attempt to vandalize their property. To keep the angry villagers at bay, the husband resorts to his magic garden and frantically picks one flower after another, going back the same hour until all the plants have been pulled from the ground and the crowd burst in. What to expect from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet dress code? Using Ballard's poignant writing and expert-curated exhibit as a guide, viewers can expect to see celebrities arrive at this year's gala in looks that reflect either the beauty of the natural world or the history of design. Those who choose to focus on the “garden” half of “Le Jardin du Temps” could use floral prints, patterns and colors to explore the theme, with three-dimensional designs that play with the structure and silhouette of the garment to through flower-shaped motifs and large flower adornments. Those who choose to emphasize the “time” portion could use archival modes to convey the theme. What was the theme of last year's Met Gala? At last year's Met Gala, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” guests were instructed to dress “in honor of Karl.” A number of stars hit the gala red carpet with looks from Lagerfeld's days at Chanel, Fendi and Chloé, custom iterations of the designer's black-and-white wardrobe and kitschy homages to Choupette, the Lagerfeld's beloved cat. Jared Leto at the 2023 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. Christopher Polk/WWD The Met Gala will be available live on multiple digital platforms on Monday, May 6 starting at 6 p.m. ET.

