Why Sonomas DuMol and Small Vines Wineries Farm are French-style

Outdoor patio with lawn at Small Vines Winery in Sonoma, California Small vines

If you travel the backcountry roads of Sonoma County, you may encounter an unusual sight of vineyards composed of short, closely spaced vines covering several acres. These are rare because most California vines are planted 6 feet apart between rows, 4 feet apart between vines, and climb on trellises to reach about 6 feet tall. Some of the older vineyards are even larger, with vine spacing of 12 feet by 8 feet.

The small vines, on the other hand, are planted in the French style with very tight spacing, and measure approximately 3.5 feet between rows, 3.3 feet between vines with a vine height of approximately 4 feet. So why two very high-end pinot noir and chardonnay wineries in Sonoma County DuMOL and the aptly named, Small vineswineries – operating a farm this way?

A visit to the DuMOL vineyards

We believe that closely spaced vines produce wines with very distinct character and can better withstand climatic extremes due to the increased shading on the clusters and on the ground during the heat of summer, explained winemaker Andy Smith, winemaker and partner of the DuMOL cellar.

Andy stood in the DuMOL Domain Vineyard, when I interviewed him, and it was like we were in a vineyard in Burgundy, France, except for the big California redwoods in the distance. This vineyard has 3,630 vines per acre and is one of the most densely planted vineyards in Northern California, Andy commented.

He described this because the vines are so closely spaced that each vine carries a lesser harvest load, allowing for more uniform ripening of the grapes, which can have a positive impact on wine quality.

All of our vineyards in this region are planted on fine Goldridge loamy and sandy soil with low water-holding capacity, which allows the vines to spread their roots widely, he continued. This creates grapes that are concentrated and vibrant in flavor.

Andy Smith, viticulturist, winemaker and partner at DuMOL Winery DuMOL

In terms of winemaking, Andy says most of it happens in the vineyard and once in the cellar they adopt a philosophy of letting the wine develop naturally at its own pace. Our winemaking technique is secondary to what we do on the ground, he explains.

And tasting DuMOL wines is certainly a treat. Chardonnays like Pinot Noirs, from several vineyards, have a lightness of touch and elegance, a purity of fruit and a very typical terroir taste similar to that found in many Burgundy wines.

They are also designed to age well, and this ability, along with the exquisite winemaking and higher labor costs of operating small vines, is what propels DuMOL wines into the ultra price category. -premium. The average price of a DuMOL Chardonnay is around $80 per bottle, with DuMOL Pinot Noirs typically selling for over $100 per bottle, depending on the vintage.

Pinot noir wines from various DuMOL vineyards with widely spaced vines Thach

During my visit, I was able to taste seven DuMOL wines from different vineyards, and they were all unique in taste, reflecting the soil and climate of each vineyard. The Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines from DuMOL Estate Vineyard expressed clear, bright fruit with an intriguing spicy note, while the MacIntrye Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022 was more powerful with ripe notes of boysenberry, blueberry and earth.

My two favorite wines were from Bressay Estate Vineyard, which is another closely spaced winery, but closer to the ocean. THE Bressay Chardonnay 2022 and the Bressay Pinot Noir 2022 had seductive floral notes, tantalizing acidity and a sensual mineral taste mixed with pure fruit.

The current DuMOL tasting room is located in Windsor, California. DuMOL was founded in 1996 and all of its vineyards are farmed organically. Andy crafts the wine with associate winemaker, Jenna Davis. The wines are sold on a distribution basis via a mailing list, but it is possible to buy a few bottles at tasting bedroom.

A visit to the Petites Vignes cellar

Less than 10 minutes from DuMOL Estate Vineyards is another famous winery where they also farm in the French style, with widely spaced vineyards. The owners, Paul and Kathryn Sloan, are actually good friends with Andy Smith and helped Andy plant the DuMOL Estate vineyard in 2005.

Kathryn and I took a trip to Burgundy in 2002 and were so inspired that when we returned home we decided to focus solely on planting and organically farming closely spaced Burgundy-style vineyards, Paul explained , when I arrived at their charming tasting room overlooking a vast vineyard of small vines.

Kathryn and Paul Sloan, owners of Small Vines and Wineries Small Vines

But it took Paul and Kathryn Sloan several years before they were able to realize their dream of owning their own vineyard and building a winery. Paul was working as a waiter at John Ash's restaurant when they met. He then worked for the Dutton Ranch while attending viticulture school, and together the Sloans started a vineyard management company and planted vineyards for other people to save enough money to produce their own wine. One of those vineyards was MK Vineyard, which they planted in 1999 with small vines spaced closely together.

The vineyard is owned by Mat and Ann Keller, but we have a long-term lease with them to produce our wine, explained Kathryn Sloan. He holds a very special place in our hearts and has the most ardent followers on our mailing list.

Eventually, the couple saved enough money and were able to take out a loan to buy an old farmhouse located at the end of a dirt country road, about 10 minutes from the town of Sevastopol. The property was called the Old Barlow Homestead and consisted of 12.5 acres. The Sloans immediately got to work, helped by their two young children, to plant the TBH Estate vineyard around the house using organic and regenerative farming practices, and to transform the old barn into a winery and tasting room.

Today, Small Vines Winery and Vineyard is one of the most bucolic places to visit in Sonoma County, with its position on a gently sloping plateau. The tasting room is small and tastefully designed, but the best part is the outdoor seating area with comfortable chairs arranged to overlook the vineyards and sip a glass of wine. Small vines pinot noir or chardonnay while watching the sunset.

People told us we were crazy and that this type of farming wouldn't work in California, especially organically, but we believe it provides us with better quality, more concentrated fruit, as well as a greater sense of belonging, Paul said.

Critics also agree, as Small Vines has received very positive press for its wines. I was able to taste five wines during my visit and was very impressed by the TBH Vineyard Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2018with clean notes of apple, pear, lemon and a touch of intriguing salinity with a long, tantalizing finish ($75 per bottle).

Small Vines Winery Pinot Noir wines, produced from closely spaced vineyards Small vines

Another strong point was the TBH Vineyard Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2019, aged in oak barrels for 15 to 16 months. It's bursting with notes of black cherry, bramble and earth, with a richly textured palate and structured tannins ($100 a bottle). Like DuMOL, all Petites Vignes wines are assigned, but it is possible to purchase a bottle or two at the tasting room.

As I slowly drove home after my full day of visiting vineyards filled with closely spaced vines and sampling the bounty of Sonoma County, I felt grateful that there were still so many farming families and passionate winemakers in California. DuMOL and Small Vines are great examples.

Kathryn summed it up well, Paul and I are traditional people and use traditional winemaking methods that are as pure, transparent and healthy as possible.