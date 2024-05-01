Dôen's dresses are always popular with celebrities and editors





As a fashion editor, I mark the passing of seasons based on what celebrities wear and when. Right now, my street style barometer tells me it's time for easy spring jackets and flowy dresses, because the brand favored by celebrities and editors Do reappears. Since arriving on the scene in 2016, Dôen has specialized in dresses suitable for twirling in a field at sunset. Floral prints or embroidery are almost a prerequisite for every creation; as do romantic smocked bodices and flowing skirts. If you're a Hollywood starlet, you'll wear the brand to walk past the paparazzi with nothing but a sweater tied over your shoulders, looking undone and glamorous. Elle Fanning, walking around Manhattan this weekend, proves my point. Some media outlets paid special attention to the actress walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, on Sunday. I was more interested in the label on her Peter Pan collar dress. A quick Google search confirmed Fanning, styled by Samantha McMillen, chose the embroidered Phoebe dress from Dôen for her shopping. She nonchalantly layered it with a trench coat thrown over her shoulders and delicate ballet flats on her feet. Elle Fanning strolled around New York City in Dôen's Phoebe dress, styled beautifully with ballet flats, a trench coat and sunglasses. (Image credit: Backgrid) Fanning is just the latest celebrity to choose sustainably sourced, insider-approved Dôen dresses for a casual look. Whether they're working with a stylist or choosing their own casual outfits, stars always seem to choose Dôen to connect with their inner Malibu farmers' market goddess. Kaia Gerber wore the brand's Ischia dress with a lightweight sweater and Céline sunglasses for walks with Austin Butler; Taylor Swift spent her last “independent” July 4th in a blue Dôen piece. When she wants to take a break from her Birkins and tracksuits, Jennifer Lopez chooses Dôen dresses in lace and linen. The list goes on. Kaia Gerber wore the Ischia dress from Dôen in 2022 and I bought it almost immediately afterwards. (Image credit: Backgrid) That's not to say that Dôen dresses are just for Hollywood regulars. Five of the seven years I worked as a fashion editor, I wore some version of a Dôen midi dress and a blazer to the office. It's my take on Jennifer Lawrence's easy spring outfit formula: The pieces' smocked, slightly flowy silhouettes are comfortable enough to last through a full day of meetings and assignments, but they're polished enough to wear in front of coworkers. On a hot weekend, I'll pair them with ballet flats like Fanning's and a basket bag. Now that street style says it's time to retire them, I'll be joining the celebrities in wearing Dôen dresses all spring (and probably all summer). You can incorporate the insider-approved brand into your wardrobe with some of the new arrivals below. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here.

