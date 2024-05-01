Joopiter's 'Joyride' auction features 11 dream cars from the '90s





Joopiter is ready to show that its expertise is not limited to the worlds of fashion and art. Pharrell Williams' online auction house to launch its first automobile sale, “Joyade” , Wednesday. And just like the Louis Vuitton Men's creative director's clothing and accessories, each of the 11 vehicles hitting the market is sure to stand out. The auction is a collaboration between Joopiter and Morton Street Partners and really couldn't be better named. As with previous sales, Joyride will aim to show that automobiles, like streetwear, watches and art, can be fun. What better way to illustrate this than with a selection of rare and personalized vehicles from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari and Nissan that showcase the creative potential of the automobile? 1996 By Tomaso Guarà Jupiter It's hard to pick a favorite from the Joyride group, but we wouldn't be surprised if Scarr Pimentel's 1990 Lancia Delta Integrale generates a lot of interest. The Manhattan pizzeria owner's rally-legal legend, a staple on Orchard Street, is finished in Battleship Gray and comes with custom white wheels and a host of performance upgrades. It is expected to fetch between $80,000 and $100,000. There is also a well-preserved example of De Tomaso's last car, the Guarà. This example, which is one of 18 examples built with a BMW V-8 engine, is expected to cost between $175,000 and $200,000. We also have a feeling that NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's 1991 BMW 850i Dinan will appeal to more than just football fans in the tri-state area. The auction house describes it as “highly original,” including a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V-12 that produces more than 500 horsepower, and thinks it will sell for between $60,000 and $80,000. BMW 850i Dinan 1991 Jupiter Other cars in the auction include a Japanese delivery 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello ($175,000 to $200,000), a rare 1993 speed yellow Porsche 968 Club Sport ($85,000 to $100,000), a VW 1993 Golf Country with off-road design ($35,000 to $45,000). and a sleek 1999 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG ($30,000 to $40,000). A 2008 BMW 328i painted with the famous “Karbombz!” » by Kenny Scharf. series ($250,000 to $300,000), Devon Turnbull's 1993 Mercedes-Benz Ojas G-Wagon Overland Truck ($200,000 to $250,000), 2017 Mitsubishi Fuso Canter 4×4 Camper Teahouse Truck ($200,000 $ to $250,000) and a 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R ($60,000 to $90,000) will also cross the block, although photos of them were not available at the time of publication. Bidding for Joyride will go live on Wednesday, May 1 via the Joopiter website. The sale will last one week, until Wednesday May 8. Click here to view images of selected vehicles from Joopiter's first automotive auction, Joyride. Jupiter Authors Bryan Hood Senior Editor Bryan Hood is a digital editor at Robb Report. Before joining the magazine, he worked at the New York Post, Artinfo, and New York magazine, where he covered everything from celebrity gossip to… Learn more

