Major fashion brands are rethinking their relationship with nature and moving towards key sustainability criteria

More than half of Fashion Pact members are developing concrete biodiversity strategies

ARLINGTON, Virginia (April 30, 2024) Industry-leading fashion companies have made significant progress toward meeting environmental goals on deforestation and biodiversity loss, ocean plastics, fossil fuel use, and more. THE Transforming the fashion industry to generate positive outcomes for biodiversity, climate and oceans project, led by International Conservation in partnership with The Fashion Pact (TFP) and with the support of Global Environment Facility (GEF) shows progress made by member companies towards the goal of halting and reversing biodiversity loss and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The release of the project's retrospective report highlights the progress made over the past three years by more than 60 member companies towards sustainability goals relating to climate, biodiversity and oceans. The Fashion Pact, launched at the 2019 G7 Summit in Biarritz, is the largest CEO-led initiative for sustainability in fashion, representing more than 160 brands, including Kering, Inditex, J.Crew, H&M and Ralph Lauren.

In 2021, the WEF awarded Conservation International a $2 million grant to support the development and implementation of several fashion-specific tools, guides, reporting mechanisms and pilot projects for Fashion Pact members to Develop nature strategies, supply chains and concrete, science-based actions. to complement the industry's existing sustainability efforts. A summary of the project results can be found in the project retrospective report here.

Among Fashion Pact member companies that have documented their progress (76% of active members in 2023), the report shows that:

52% now have a formal strategy in place, which is a significant increase from just 10% two years ago; And

69% are currently implementing measures to reduce their company's impact on nature and the climate during the process of harvesting fibers and raw materials used to make fabrics.

These achievements highlight the Fashion Pact’s commitment to fostering environmental resilience across the fashion landscape. Launched in 2019, the nonprofit has become the largest CEO-led sustainability initiative in the fashion industry. Participating CEOs commit that their company brand, supplier, retailer or manufacturer will follow the roadmap established by the Fashion Pact to reduce and ultimately resolve the negative impacts of the fashion industry. fashion on nature and climate. All participating companies must pursue sustainability through three pillars: biodiversity, climate and oceans.

This is an important moment in the transition to an eco-friendly, net zero emissions fashion industry, as it means these brands agree not only on what they should aim for, but also on what is necessary to achieve this. Our job now is to accelerate the actions needed to reach the destination defined in these strategies and goals, said Eva von Alvensleben, executive director of The Fashion Pact.

This work was supported by an additional $2 million in co-funding from Conservation International and partners who brought together their technical expertise and experience to support fashion businesses helping to advance the transformation of the sector.

As fashion consumption continues to grow, we have seen in real time how the production of raw materials such as cotton, leather, wool and cashmere and the process of creating, shipping, selling and selling The disposal of clothing causes lasting damage to the environment. environment, said Franklin Holley, director of sustainable fashion at Conservation International, which serves as an implementing partner for the Fashion Pacts' biodiversity pillar. Actions speak louder than words, which is why we are pleased to see these signs of progress in our project report. In less than five years, these industry leaders have made giant strides in setting their sustainability goals and taking concrete steps to achieve them.

By leveraging public funding to facilitate private sector engagement, Conservation International and The Fashion Pact have discovered the impact of raising awareness, building capacity and providing tools to enable action on the ground. As the industry moves forward, the project serves as a promising model for sustainable fashion initiatives, offering a vision of environmentally conscious and impactful industry efforts led by a new generation of initiatives.

“The fashion industry has the opportunity to capitalize on the results achieved to develop innovative business models that prioritize environmental sustainability and curb the unsustainable production of fashion items. This would accelerate its path to combat against biodiversity loss, achieving net zero emissions, eliminating pollution, and fostering a more sustainable future,” said Claude Gascon, Director of Strategy and Operations at the WEF.

Supporting partners, in addition to Conservation International and the GEF, include: The Textile Exchange, The Biodiversity Consultancy, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, The Dragonfly Initiative, The Impact Facility, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN ), the United Nations. United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the Wildlife Friendly Enterpise Network.

