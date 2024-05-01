Fashion and portrait photographer Marc Hom's new exhibition moves outdoors – big time





Marc Hom's retrospective exhibition at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown includes a wealth of masterfully crafted portraits featuring Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swiftand many more. An exterior part of the exhibition presents 28 eleven-foot-tall studio portraits mounted on frames that rotate in Otsego Lake overlooking the wind. COOPERSTOWN, New York, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Danish photographer Marc Hom is recognized for his iconic portraits of some of the world's most recognized faces. Over the course of his decades-long career, he artistically captured the image of Hollywood and cultural elites such as Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Taylor SwiftKing Frederick Denmarkand a seemingly endless list of notable names.

Conceptual rendering of the exterior of Danish photographer Marc Homs' new exhibition, “Marc Hom: Re-Framed.” Here, his refined studio portraits are printed eleven feet high and mounted on frames that capture the weather and swivel in the wind. Visitors will navigate their way through 28 timelessly elegant images of Anne Hathaway, Johnny Depp, Sofia Coppola, Cher larger than life and perched in formation overlooking the crystal clear waters of Lake Otsego and the surrounding area.

Marc Hom: Re-framed is a summary of Hom's work to date and a portrait of the artist's restless mind. Visible from May 25 to September 2, 2024, at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York, the new exhibition offers visitors two sections. The first resembles a traditional gallery retrospective. The second takes Hom's work into a wilder space: the outdoors. Here, his refined studio portraits are printed eleven feet high and mounted on Masonite frames that capture the weather and swivel in the wind. Hom saw the exhibition as an opportunity to challenge the conventions of a traditional gallery retrospective. For years he had been fascinated by sculpture gardens, especially King of Stormsthe outdoor museum of 500 acres of landscaped fields in that of New York Hudson Valley. Here, he thought, was an art that didn't just lean against the wall waiting for fleeting admiration; the pieces almost grip you as you walk among them. While touring the outdoor portion of the Hom exhibition, visitors will discover 28 images of timeless eleganceAnne Hathaway, Johnny Depp, Sofia CoppolaCherlarger than life and perched in formation overlooking the crystal clear waters of Otsego Lake and surrounding areas. “I always liked the idea of ​​being able to see art in all kinds of situations,” said Marc Hom. “It's one thing in the spring. It's a different thing in the snow. It's different in the rain, in the summer, in the shade and in the sun. So why not try to combine the controlled environment of a so-called ordinary exhibition with large fields, a completely uncontrolled world? Marc Hom: Re-framed is organized by the Fenimore Art Museum. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Nellie and Robert Gipson and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas O. Putnam. Complementing the exhibition, Hom's new book, “Re-Framed”, presents the entire selection of portraits on display and also details the development of the exhibition. The 160-page hardcover is available exclusively at the Fenimore Art Museum and on the museum's website. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information. About Marc Hom

Marc Hom is now recognized as one of the most iconic portrait photographers in the world. He is renowned for photographing some of the most talented, influential and innovative people of our time. Celebrity portraits include Cher, Aretha Franklin, Alexander McQueen, Faye Dunaway, Vanessa Redgrave, Glen Close, Christopher Walken, Samuel L. Jackson and much more. He is a regular contributor to Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, and Town & Country. Marc has photographed several fashion campaigns for Gucci, Patek Philippe and Boss, while some of his entertainment clients include Netflix, Showtime and Amazon. He is currently based in New York City. About Fenimore Art Museum Fenimore Art Museum, located on the shores of Lake Otsego. James Fenimore Cooper's “Glimmerglass” in the Historic District Cooperstown, New York, features an extensive collection of American art, including folk art, important 18th- and 19th-century American landscapes, genre paintings, portraits, photographs, and the renowned Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of Native American art . Temporary exhibitions have featured renowned artists, including Keith Haring, Ansel Adams, Andrew Wyeth, MC Escher and others. Admission to the museum is free for those 19 and under. Visit FenimoreArt.org. Pictures http://bit.ly/4aXy8F2 SOURCE Fenimore Art Museum

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-and-portrait-photographer-marc-homs-new-exhibition-moves-outdoorsin-a-big-way-302132012.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos