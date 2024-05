Olympic fever invades Taipei Fashion Week

Sign up to receive the Vogue Business newsletterfor the latest luxury news and information, plus exclusive member discounts. The opening of Taipei Fashion Week this season had a turning point. Rather than high-fashion models, athletes from Taiwan's Olympic delegation took to the runway wearing sportswear collections that were inspired by the colors, symbolism and mythology of the upcoming games in Paris. This was a piece aimed at expanding Taipei's reach beyond the usual Fashion Week attendees. The official uniform of the Taiwanese teams designed by Justin Chou, founder of Just In XX, was on display at the exhibition adjacent to the main exhibition space (an abandoned factory building in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park). Chou collaborated with local artisans, including national treasure Yen Yu-Ying, a master banana fiber weaver, as well as abstract artist Paul Chiang. A broader Olympics-themed showcase involved Chou and five other brands: C Jean, Jamie Wei Huang, Pces, Story Wear and SYZYGY. The opening show featuring athletes from Taiwan's Olympic delegate. Photo: Courtesy of Taipei Fashion Week Taipei Fashion Week, founded by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture in 2018, takes place every two years in April and October, attracting around 35,000 visitors annually. The initial goal was to break onto the world stage, Deputy Culture Minister Sue Wang said at a press conference marking the start of this season (which ran from April 24 to 29). But she admitted it took time to get there; the pandemic put the brakes on its expansion plans. Today we consider ourselves a national fashion week. Our main market is Asia. But over the years, we have learned and strived to become a well-known global fashion week, she continued. A handful of Taiwanese designers have managed to stand out from the global noise in recent years. Taiwan-based Namesake, founded by three brothers, was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2023, and Taiwanese designer Chiahung Su was shortlisted this year. Founded in 2020, the latter specializes in hand dyeing, works with indigenous artisans and has a shop in the city's Dadaocheng district. Chou is on a roll. Outside of the Olympic celebrations, he hosted a show for Just In XX open to the public, a first for Taipei Fashion Week. The collection on display was a capsule designed in collaboration with the Natural History Museum, in which Chou took inspiration from Taiwanese art, ceramics and textiles. Silk dresses, woven coats and elongated shirts have all been transformed into wearable works of art.

