Fashion
The Best Fashion Gifts for Moms
Let's start this style guide with this epic quote from Rihanna's 2023 interview with Vogue: Getting dressed for pregnancy was a breeze. But getting dressed during postpartum, what do you do? the following weeks, we no longer know what to wear. Everything is too small or too big. I would add that the journey to rediscover personal style can continue for years. It's not just about scaling, but about new events, new engagements and new locations.
So what matters? Easy, effortless, chic. Whether she's a mother of a newborn or a recent graduate, fabrics that offer comfort and ease of care are also important, but she should never have to give up an opportunity to reflect her personal style.
I'm getting ready to move into a house that can accommodate my family of five and recently had to empty our old storage unit on the ground floor. I'm talking closets full of crop tops and bodycon bachelorette party dresses, worn before I had my first child. I then went back to my current wardrobe and felt a deep appreciation for my current wardrobe of tried and true staples, my chic and stylish, sustainably made evening and work wear. Finally, I cherish the summer dresses that have become the uniforms of the happiest days of my life. Here is a list of my favorite brands and pieces that have dressed me during this transformative and fulfilling chapter.
It starts with the quest for the perfect t-shirt. I've tried and tested them all, and this brand is top notch. Worn by Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Hale and more, each style is light and airy, made with sustainably sourced pima cotton from Peru. The shirts are also made there to reduce its carbon footprint. In addition to the Goldies signature slub t-shirt, discover other cuts like its shearling sleeve shirt with bow, the perfect t-shirt for zooming.
Aside from her nursing and postpartum essentials (compression biker shorts, nursing tops, jumpsuits, etc.), I'm obsessed with the matching Mama and Babe denim jackets. Wear it over a t-shirt and jeans or a casual maxi dress and you're ready for the day. Speaking of casual, the tunic dress is a must-have for any work trip.
I have followed this brand on Instagram since its launch. OAO also has a fantastic nursing tee, but I want to feature the brand's sporty blazer and jogger set. I got it in black and it was the perfect outfit for a flight to Vancouver, where I had to head straight to a conference from the airport.
I own four pairs of Ultimate before after and during leggings, two in black. I know that sounds ridiculous in a world where you can buy leggings for $12, but these are the most comfortable pair you'll ever own. You can literally wear them to sleep. Made from luxurious bamboo with 80% Oeko-Tex certified cotton, you can wash it a hundred times and it will look brand new, so you can dress it up. It's a real investment.
Two words: washable silk. Knowing what to wear to work can be difficult when you're rushing out the door. MMLaFleur has mastered the versatile capsule, especially with its latest collection in partnership with founder Sarah LaFleur's favorite WNBA team. Its Annika Tee is now available in Rounding Print, which pays homage to the New York Liberty. It's a vibrant pattern worth celebrating because it proves that bold prints and colors still have a place in your wardrobe.
These days, you can find timeless and less trendy styles from Abercrombie that are easy to care for and at flexible prices. This linen blend dress with flutter sleeves is just one example, with its adjustable tieback, non-functional buttons just for show, and most importantly, machine washable.
With the Dakota backpackI love bringing correspondence Mara Phone Scarf, whether for quick walks or getting a family of five through the airport. This set ensures that I have a place for my personal essentials (phone, wallet, keys, passports, lip gloss), separate from my kids' things (diapers, bottles, change of clothes, etc.). Their Summer 2024 collection just came out and I love the Heatwave color options.
With summer approaching, I can't wait to wear this linen boyfriend shirt from Vitamin A. It works as a cover-up over a swimsuit for beach days. You can also pair it with the matching shorts to create a casual ensemble for any summer day.
