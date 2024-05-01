'I'd be brave enough to change': Jo Harten would love to play Super Netball in something other than a dress

Jo Harten has spent almost 20 years playing netball at the highest level.

The English shooter's career began in the British Super League in 2006, moving to New Zealand in 2012, then crossing the divide in 2017 to land where she is now, playing with the Giants in Australia .

Before his international retirement last year, Harten was also a force to be reckoned with for the Roses, making his debut at the age of 18 in 2007, then representing England at three World Cups and winning a medal gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2007. 2018.

All the while, Harten says she's never been able to play in anything other than a dress, and netball really needs to expand its options.

Harten was part of the England team that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.(Getty: Gary Mitchell)

“I've only played a professional match in a dress,” Harten told ABC Sport.

“Behind the scenes, I spoke with the Giants house staff, trying to push for a more inclusive uniform policy.

“I think the wider options we can have as a uniform, the more people it will attract, because it doesn't have to be just one body type to play this sport.

“We should be interested in people of all different sizes, ethnicities and hair styles because that's essentially what makes a global game and the more inclusive we can be, the better.”

Harten has been with the Giants since the start of Super Netball.(PAA: David Crosling)

The Giants co-captain's thoughts come at a good time in the Super Netball calendar, as the league looks to celebrate the inclusion round this weekend.

Most clubs focused on the theme of pride and the Giants, who will play away in round four, chose to wear rainbow bibs to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

But this round is an opportunity for netball to be celebrated as a sport for all, which is also reflected in the uniforms, as each team highlights something that best suits their values.

In 2020, the findings of a review of the state of the game, chaired by Diamonds legend and new board member Liz Ellis, were made public.

It lists a series of recommendations that netball should consider if it is to maintain its status as Australia's number one women's and women's sport.

One of these recommendations highlighted how the lack of flexibility in uniforms was proving to be a barrier to many members of the community starting or continuing their involvement in netball.

NSW was the first state to adopt inclusive uniforms at a community level, but none of its Super Netball teams have worn anything other than a dress during the official season.(PAA: Russell Freeman)

A year later, Netball NSW, owners of the Giants, were the first member organization to launch a revolutionary clothing range alongside Valor Sport, offering netballers competing at the state's community level the opportunity to still wear dresses. They want it, but also jerseys. , bodysuits, short-sleeved or long-sleeved tops, shorts and long pants.

The move was supported by Netball Australia and encouraged the national sporting body to follow suit ahead of 2023, updating its uniform policy to accommodate all participants with diverse individual preferences and religious beliefs. These guidelines have been adopted by all member organizations.

While these changes have trickled down to community netball, we are yet to see a sea change at the top of Super Netball.

In 19 seasons of professional netball, Harten has only worn a dress on match day.(Getty: Jason McCawley)

Various teams opted to wear pants and tops for the pre-season Team Girls Cup, but none deviated from the typical official competition attire.

Harten says it's something she'd like to see incorporated.

“The wider range of choices you have at the professional level will help the base,” Harten said.

“It has to be a wider community thing, you don't want just one area of ​​the game to do one thing and everyone does it differently, so I think it has to start at every level to open up the game to everyone. “.

Netball Australia has confirmed that its uniform policy extends to the season itself and that Super Netball supports players making this choice if they wish, but it is up to clubs to submit their kits for approval, more so with a sponsor, name. and the digital perspective.

Which explains why Harten has been so active in this space behind the scenes at the Giants, trying to make this happen.

In a statement provided to ABC Sport, Giants executive general manager Tim Underwood said the club supports Harten's goals in this area, but did not put a time frame on when they expect to achieve them. see action.

Some teams like the Mavericks adopted a jersey and shorts combo during the preseason Team Girls Cup.(Getty Images: Jenny Evans)

“We are committed to being an inclusive and open club and we want people to always feel comfortable playing or watching netball,” Underwood said.

“We support Jo’s suggestion to extend inclusive uniform options to the Super Netball competition and we would like our athletes to have a range of choice in terms of uniforms they can wear at elite level.

“As a club we want to work with Netball Australia to continue discussions around inclusive uniforms at all levels and have ongoing conversations about how we can continue to be more inclusive in all areas of our sport.

“We have recently expanded our partnership with Valor Sport, who are leading the way in this area through grassroots netball competitions in New South Wales.”

Harten stands alongside his Giants teammates, wearing a workout top over his dress.(Getty: Mark Kolbe)

When ABC Sport spoke to other captains at the launch of the 2024 season, the others expressed their desire to continue playing in full dress, as it was what they had always done, in which they felt most comfortable and said it was a good way to differentiate practice from the game. day.

But unsurprisingly, given her thoughts on the Giants' expanding options, Harten says she's one of the players who would probably move from a dress to pants and a top if that were a possibility.

“If that were an option, I think I would be brave enough to change,” Harten said.

“There would be other players who would still like to wear the uniform and remain the same as they always have been, but I am for change.

“I want to take a bit of a risk for the greater good and I think it would be a really positive thing for the sport if we could get to that point.”