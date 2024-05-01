Inside Fashions Trading Exotic Handbags

In March 2019, Paola Soto and three other travelers boarded a flight from Colombia to Miami International Airport. In their luggage were nearly 30 designer tote bags and handbags made from exotic animal skins.

Soto worked for designer Nancy Gonzalez, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week for illegally smuggling hundreds of luxury handbags made from caiman and python skins into the United States between 2016 and 2019 .

Although trade in both species is permitted, it is regulated by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, an international agreement designed to ensure that the commercial sale of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

Gonzalez, whose handbags have been worn by celebrities like Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham and featured in Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada, enlisted employees like Soto, relatives and friends to send millions of dollars worth of products into the United States without proper documentation. and authorizations to prove they did not come from illicit or threatened sources, according to prosecutors.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charges in November, although his lawyer called his crime an administrative misdemeanor. The designer simply failed to obtain the appropriate documents in the rush to provide samples (worth much less than prosecutors estimated) to buyers within a tight deadline; less than 1 percent of the bags Gonzalez imported into the United States lacked proper documentation; and all were made from the skin of reptiles raised on farms, rather than protected species, he argued.

The case highlighted a controversial trade in exotic skins and the luxury fashion items into which they are often transformed. When properly managed, advocates say the market can play a vital role in supporting animal conservation efforts; luxury players have invested millions to try to guarantee responsible sourcing. But the murkiness of global supply chains, linked to corruption, crime and concerns over animal welfare, continues to fuel controversy.

Demand is high and enforcement is low, said Liliana Jauregui Bordones, a senior environmental justice expert at the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Tracing the skins back to their source is extremely difficult.

A controversial trade

Handbags, shoes and clothing made from exotic skins, such as crocodile, snake and lizard, are among the most expensive and coveted luxury goods in the world. Their market share, although limited, is not negligible, representing between 5 and 10% of total leather goods sales in 2021, according to the consulting firm Bain & Company. They offer higher profit margins than more common leather goods and can be effective tools for improving brand perception.

Animal rights groups have long attacked the trade, saying farmed reptiles are subjected to cruel treatment and abusive conditions, and that the skins are often illegally sourced, endangering the species. and wild populations.

But advocates for the sector, including a significant faction of conservationists, say the trade creates economic incentives for local communities to protect vulnerable species and ecosystems. Crime problems represent only a tiny fraction of the overall trade, and most species used in fashion are not endangered anyway, they say.

The irony with exotic skins is that they spend a lot of time in the open for many very common species for which there is no conservation risk, said Daniel Natusch, a conservation biologist and member of several reptile specialist groups at IUCN. If someone puts a bunch of snake skins in their bag, I don't condone the illegal trade, but from a conservation standpoint, I don't care.

Commerce fueled by top luxury brands has helped attract Australia's saltwater crocodile population. back from the abyss, according to the researchers. And after the number of American alligators in Louisiana fell below 100,000 in the 1950s and 1960s, a state-run breeding program linking Louisiana bayous with French and Italian workshops was credited with their restoration by the millions.

But conservation is a complex subject with competing priorities. The Loro Pianas vicuña supply chain, another frequently cited example of the positive potential created by the merging of trade and conservation, has recently been criticized for its failure to benefit local communities. The brand denied the allegations, parent company LVMH said.

In Colombia, millions of caiman skins illegally caught in the wild have been passed off as a farmed product from the 1990s to the 2000s, tainting about 30 percent of the country's exports, according to government estimates. IUCN Crocodile Specialist Group. The problem has now been largely resolved with the introduction of an effective skin labeling system, according to Natusch.

Reptile skins and other parts accounted for 10% of seizures of CITES-listed wildlife in the EU in 2022, a study has found. report compiled for the European Commission by Traffic, a wildlife trade monitoring network. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seized nearly 200 reptile shipments between 2016 and the end of 2021, mostly leather goods from luxury fashion companies including Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, according to a BoF analysis. commercial data.

The data does not indicate why the shipments were seized, and each brand had only a handful of violations. The companies had no comment.

The fact that the shipments were caught is a positive sign that the trade's monitoring efforts are working and do not necessarily negatively impact conservation efforts, trade advocates say. But critics say the inspections capture only a fraction of the illegal trade actually taking place and that the shipments detected highlight gaps that persist, despite the levels of controls that high-end brands say they have in place.

The question is, when you see exotic skins in fashion products, what is their story and were they actually harvested sustainably, legally, and all that? said Monique Sosnowski, wildlife crime and safety analyst and assistant professor in the criminal justice department at Farmingdale State College in New York. We need better traceability and work around documentation.

Investment/Divestment

Leading luxury fashion companies say they are committed to ensuring robust and responsible supply chains for exotic leathers.

LVMH, Kering and Herms have all invested in reptile farms and tanning facilities in recent years, aiming both to ensure access to high-quality skins and to respond to criticism with monitoring capabilities and improved control. They have combined this increased traceability with new certification systems and strengthened animal welfare policies.

Every brand I've worked with knows 100 percent where their skins come from, Natusch said. They have facilities, they have RFID and QR codes and applications. From my point of view, this is exaggerated.

Nonetheless, animal rights groups still regularly publish investigations alleging cruel and inhumane treatment of reptiles in big band supply chains. And while alligator handbags and snakeskin boots still don't carry the same taboo as fur, controversies surrounding these materials have prompted some in the fashion industry to abandon them altogether.

For companies without strong market ties, the math is clear: Ditching hardware can lead to positive publicity, especially among young, socially conscious consumers, without having a big impact on the bottom line.

When Chanel stopped using exotic skins in 2018, the company said the decision was due to difficulties establishing ethical supply chains. But it also reflected the fact that snakeskin and crocodile leather products made up a relatively small proportion of the brand's business and that it had not invested enough to ensure high-quality sourcing.

Others have followed suit, including Burberry, Selfridges and Copenhagen Fashion Week. Standard Chartered global bank stop providing direct funding for the production, manufacturing or trade of exotic leathers later this year.

Luxury players that still sell products made from reptile skins face a complex issue at a time when consumers and regulators are increasingly seeking assurance that companies are operating responsibly.

A recent report on global wildlife trade by CITES highlighted the benefits the market could bring to both animal populations and communities, but also recognized that monitoring wild populations is a challenge, with results varying between communities and species and that reporting is limited.

It's hard work to build sustainable, even positive, supply chains, said Helen Crowley, a global business and biodiversity expert and former head of sustainable sourcing and nature initiatives at Kering. New technologies make traceability easier and new regulations make it more imperative. Businesses need to make an effort to ensure that everything is perfectly clean.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who together hold a minority stake in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed the shareholder documentation guaranteeing complete editorial independence of the BoF.