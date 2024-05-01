The Kavanagh brothers propel Notre-Dame with 37% of lacrosse points





All statistics as of April 29 Pat and Chris Kavanagh lead No. 1 Notre Dame in dominant fashion this season, accounting for 37% of the Irish's points. Since Chris' freshman season in 2022, the Friars have accounted for at least 36% of Notre Dame's total points. The star duo has once again led the Irish to the top of the polls, and the defending national champions are in prime position to make the ACC Tournament again. Pat, the 2024 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, led the Irish with 53 points this season, and Chris was right behind him for the third straight season with 50. April 27, in a game against Virginia , Pat broke Notre Dame's record. recording time points. Pat Kavanagh is now the all-time leader in ND program history with 274 points, breaking Randy Colley's record set in 1995. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/42dEdgUI1d Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 27, 2024 To illustrate the Brothers' dominance, in their penultimate game of the regular season, the Kavanaghs scored or assisted 11 of the Irish's 14 goals in a victory over North Carolina. Both are top 20 in points per game in Division I, one of four duos ranked in the top 25 to accomplish this feat. The duo led Notre Dame to the top of almost every offensive category. The Irish rank first in goal margin (the only team winning by more than six goals per game), first in shooting percentage (.362), first in man offense (71 percent conversion rate, only team converting over 60 percent), second in points per game (25.18) and second in offense (15.82). Good luck stopping the ND attack when the ball moves like that#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4c3mDEExno Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 25, 2024 Notre Dame has one of the most potent offenses in the game, but the Irish have known for some time what the Kavanaghs can do for their program. Pat and Chris are the youngest of the five Kavanagh brothers. The second oldest brother, Matt Kavanagh, played for the Irish from 2013 to 2016, leading Notre Dame to its second national championship appearance in program history in 2014. Matt left South Bend second all-time in points before Pat knocked him down in the third row. . CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: All DI men's lacrosse champions since 1971 Pat and Chris got their revenge on Matt last season, defeating Duke in the championship, the same team that had beaten Matt in the 2014 title game. Pat returned to Notre Dame as a graduate student after his final season hoping to continue the Irish race with his brother. No. 1 Notre Dame will continue its quest to repeat on May 3, when it faces No. 6 Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

