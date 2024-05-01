If I only do fashion, I'll go hello

Even among the multibillion-euro skyscrapers of Italy's fashion capital, the Milan office of Matthieu Blazy, the 39-year-old creative director of Bottega Veneta, is particularly cheerful. Clad in warm wood and fitted with armchairs, it perhaps resembles the penthouse of a Japanese luxury hotel, or a reading nook in a mid-century California ranch, rather than anything close to a venue work or fashion.

Blazy says he not only conducts all his interviews here, but huddles with his creative team to prepare his collections for the Italian brand, founded in 1966 as one of the earliest incarnations of what is now known as 'today quiet luxury. In the jet-set era, where designers were licensed and logo visibility increased, Bottega Venetas' slogan was When your own initials are enough.

Today, Bottega, as it is commonly abbreviated, still avoids loud brands, and Blazy lets the considerable craftsmanship of its clothing and accessories speak for itself, from stunning shoes printed to look like banana leaves, to fringed dresses in jacquard like fish scales, embroidered leathers and hand knits. .

As its SS24 campaign shows, Bottega Veneta always avoids loud branding… …focus more on craftsmanship and design

This seems to be something consumers identify with: despite sales declines across Kering's other brands in the first quarter of 2024, Bottega Veneta reported a modest 2% rise in comparable sales; total revenue for 2023 was 1.6 billion. The brand, however, still feels like a sort of insider unlike, say, Dior or Chanel, its style is more malleable, harder to guess, without a signature silhouette. It was not until the late 1990s that she organized fashion shows.

Every Italian has a relative who owns a Bottega bag and it's something precious.

Blazy is quick to point out that Bottega has its own pop cultural history: Lauren Hutton carried a Bottega Veneta bag in the film. American gigolo, and Andy Warhol received love letters from his partner John Gould on the brand's old advertising images. But most people don't know that.

I think the rich history of Bottega hasn't really been told yet, as it could have been for any other house like Vuitton or Hermès, says Blazy in his thick French accent. He may mention two Parisian houses because he was born in that city and there is always a house there, even though he spends most of the week in Milan. The Italians know what Bottega represents, they know its history, he continues. They all have a parent who owns a Bottega bag and it’s something precious.

The preciousness of a Bottega Veneta bag comes from the craftsmanship. As if to prove it, in the corner of Blazy's office are a few straight stools resembling wine crates. One is simple wood, the other wrapped in Bottega Venetas' intricate signature. intertwinedweave thin strips of intertwined leather that, since the end of the sixties, the brand's artisans have woven to make supple and extremely expensive bags (the most expensive of them, on the brand's website, is sold 15,220; an alligator version exceeds 35,000). Weaving was just a pragmatic thing because the leather was so thin, Blazy explains. To make a soft bag that will last longer, they woven it, which I think is amazing. THE intertwined is a solution that has become aesthetic. I love this.

The two stools are of the Le Corbusier LC14 Cabanon design, Blazy tells me, part of the brand's installation for the Milan furniture fair. They also served as seating for Blazy's fall/winter 2024 show in February, around a catwalk punctuated with giant Murano glass cacti, both indicative of his interest in the intersections between creative disciplines, design, art and fashion .

A campaign image for SS24, including the brand's signature intrecciato bag

I grew up in a creative environment and there was never a hierarchy or boundaries between different creative fields, says Blazy. His father was an art expert, his mother a historian. The interest in architecture was therefore the same as for clothes, the smell of a perfume or a painting that one looked at in a museum. And for me, my personal interest, I don't just look at fashion, I look at these areas and I like interacting with these people, whether it's a foundation, an artist, a designer. If I only do fashion, I'll go cuckoo.

To make a soft bag that will last longer, they woven it. Intrecciato is a solution that has become aesthetic

That said, Blazy's experience and journey in fashion has been impressive, studying at La Cambre, the renowned university in Brussels, before beginning an enviable career. There was a period alongside Phoebe Philo during her fashion reset tenure at Cline, and a stint running Maison Margiela's artisan collection and women's ready-to-wear, before the appointment of John Gallianos as creative director. The Blazys take on Margiela, which included upcycled antique dresses and masks adorned with repurposed vintage crystals, which drew applause from the industry.

In a full-circle moment, Blazy's first job and last role before joining Bottega were both at Raf Simons, at the Belgian designer's own label, then as vice president of design for womenswear and men at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019. With Pieter Mulier, another designer trained by Simons (and ex-partner of Blazy), at the head of the Alaa brand, they today constitute a sort of Raf school in fashion .

With Raf, what I liked the most was that everything could be an inspiration, everything was possible, and so I was never afraid to try an idea, ever, he says. With Raf, architecture can become a jacket, an image can become shoes. Chewing gum can become a sneaker. It's endless. And that, with Raf, was for me the best methodology.

It's something that seems particularly applicable to his work at Bottega Veneta, where he has been creative director since November 2021. Following Daniel Lee (now creative director at Burberry), who created edgy accessories such as chunky woven bags with thick gold chains and square-toed shoes that were very much in vogue, Blazy's tenure was noticeably softer, changing the style of Bottega Venetas. towards something softer and more emotional.

Indeed, he made a stroke of transformation, namely, the banal into something sublime, a word that he likes to use, as an exclamation of joy for an idea, a person or even a dress. Some of the most notable designs of Blazy's tenure so far have been exercises in trompe l'oeil, a trick perhaps learned at Margiela, whose founder has made a leitmotif of, for example, printing dresses in inexpensive viscose with glitter effects.

Kate Moss wears one of Blazy's trompe l'oeil styles, leather jeans, on the Bottega Venetas SS23 show Philippe Fior

The effects of Blazy, however, are the opposite; his first show introduced the idea of ​​pinstriped banker's buttons, lumberjacks, checked shirts and faded blue jeans actually made of printed leather, ordinary clothing elevated to extraordinary levels of luxury.

The idea of ​​this tank top and denim, a very, very casual look, but just translated into leather, was enough for me to show the technique and make everything look Bottega,” he says. So.

Later shows reveled in other techniques: intricate knits, braided dresses, giant paper pom poms, all tied to the idea that Bottega Veneta is synonymous not only with the look of its braided leather, but also with handwork careful human attention that it requires. to do it.

And, quite uniquely in Milanese fashion, Bottega Veneta is all about manufacturing. While other companies take sketches to factories to make clothes, then adapt the results in a back-and-forth ping-pong game, Blazy creates with a workshop, its design team working hand-in-hand with artisans.

Sometimes we draw, but most of the time we create. Blazy thrives on this multifaceted interaction. If I walked into a room and just had to sign off on sketches, I would be a very sad man.

