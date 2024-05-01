Beyoncé has finally changed her fashion

Was there ever an artist who owned fashion and owned it as much as Beyonc Knowles Carter? While the chances of her attending the Met Gala on Monday (she hasn't graced the party since 2016) are slim, she's practically a Met Gala all her own.

She wore around 148 looks on her Renaissance World Tour alone. More than 60 in his film Black Is King. More than a dozen in Im That Girl's less than two-minute teaser video. It has been both dazzling and revolutionary to watch her bend fashion to her will, bestowing the glowing crumbs of her attention on as wide a range of designers as possible, while seemingly all of them clamor for her favor. Name a brand; she carried it. Probably a custom version of this.

And yet, even though she's won a Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and has her own fashion line, Ivy Park, despite a high-fashion collaboration with Balmain, Beyonc hasn't really changed the way people dress. It may seem counterintuitive, but in general she seems more interested in fashion serving her rather than serving her. Spreading his influence so widely has not drawn attention to any single name or aesthetic except his own.

Until now. With Cowboy Carter, finally, his fashion and his mission become one, and the effect is changing the industry. Even more than Taylor Swift, her diva companion of the moment, she determined the look of the moment.