Aggies Win Fashion Walk-Off – New Mexico State University Athletics





Next game: Louisiana Technology 03/05/2024 | 6:00 p.m. MT ESPN+ Can. 03 (Friday) / 6 p.m. MT Louisiana Technology History THE BASICS:

Score: New Mexico State 10 New Mexico 8

Records: New Mexico State (21-23), (7-11) | UNM (23-20)

Location: Presley Askew Field

Earn: Saul Soto (4-2) | Loss: Ryan Castillo (1-3) LAS CRUCES, New Mexico NM State Baseball defeats New Mexico Lobos 10-8 on a Keith Jones II home run on April 30, at Presley Askew Field. Jones took over for the Aggies as he hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth with two outs in the inning. Aaron Treloar got his first start on the mound for the Aggies. The senior dealt in his outing, allowing no runs in the first two innings. In the bottom of the second, the Aggies took the lead on a single hit by a freshman. Steve Solorzano . In the top of the third, the Lobos loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and walks. With the bases loaded, the Lobos took the lead on a grand slam. The Aggies got another run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double hit from Nick Gore in what was his ninth double of his senior campaign. At the start of the fourth, the Lobos took a big lead, scoring four points. They did it on an RBI single, a missed putout attempt and a two-RBI single. The visitors' four runs in the fourth inning were the last tackles by the Lobos in the game as the Aggies held them scoreless over the final five frames. In the fifth, the Aggies began to crumble as Gore got his second RBI of the day on a single to score. Titus Dumitru . With the first baseman Mitch Namie At third base, a wild throw from Lobo allowed Namie to score and give the Aggies their fourth run. In the seventh, the Aggies had their most productive inning at the plate, scoring four runs. The first run scored came on a sacrifice fly hit by Logan as Gall . The Aggies then loaded the bases with three straight walks. Romeo Ballesteros was next at the plate and singled up the middle to score Cade Benavidez And Damon Hale . The Aggies then got another run on a Lobo throwing error, allowing Solorzano to score. Saul Soto came on in the top of the eighth and made quick work of the Lobos. His stint lasted two innings and Soto struck out five batters, allowed just one hit and earned his fourth win of the season. After Soto struck out the side in the top of the ninth, the Aggies headed into the bottom of the ninth tied 8-8 with the Lobos. Benavidez started the inning with a four-ball walk. The next two Aggies flew out to get two outs in the inning. With Benavidez on first, the Aggies had one out remaining to avoid extra innings. With the CUSA leader in home runs Keith JonesII At the plate, he hammered a deep fly over the center field wall to win the game for the Aggies. Jones' 16th blast of the year sent the Crimson & White faithful home with a 10-8 victory. INSIDE THE BOX: Jones went 2-4 with two RBIs to earn his 22nd multi-hit game and 18th multi-RBI game of the season.

Gore went 2-5 with two RBIs to earn his 16th multi-hit game and 15th multi-RBI game of the season.

Ballesteros had a two-RBI game for his fifth multi-RBI game of the season.

Jones' game-winning home run was the Aggies' first hit since March 17 against SamHouston.

The Aggies hit .567 in advancing opportunities. FOLLOWING: The Aggies will host LA Tech from May 3-5 at Presley Askew Field for their final home series. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMSateSports.com – the official website of Aggie Athletics and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NNM State Baseball) ++NM Status++

