TikTok appears to be avoiding App Store commissions the way Epic does





TikTok appears to be probing App Store rules that require it to pay Apple tax on in-app purchases. According to David Tesler, co-founder of the Sendit applicationsome TikTok users are invited to purchase TikTok Coin digital tokens used to tip creators during live streams on the company's website via an in-app link, avoiding the 30% commission that Apple is taking on digital purchases.

Screenshots acquired by Tesler show at least two instances where iOS users are encouraged to top up their TikTok Coins on TikTok.com to explicitly avoid in-app service fees. Tapping the Try Now link on these notifications opens an integrated web view where users can access payment options like Apple Pay, PayPal or credit/debit cards to bypass App Store fees. A message on this page informs users that they can save around 25% with lower third-party service fees than purchasing coins in the TikTok app.

The alternative payment feature is only being shown to a select group of TikTok users, according to Tesler, noting that the account that provided the screenshots had already purchased a large amount of coins. It is unclear how many users received these in-app web links, although the purchase options could suggest that TikTok is targeting users who typically purchase large quantities of TikTok Coins. Part options range from packs of 70 (priced at 74 cents) to custom quantities indicating a large quantity supported.

Image: TikTok / The edge

TikTok Support Page makes no mention of being able to purchase TikTok Coins through its website, only listing the App Store and Google Play as places where Coins can be purchased. Neither TikTok nor Apple have responded to our request for comment at this time.

It is likely that TikTok is violating Apple's App Store rules with this feature. Apple began allowing some services to include in-app website links in 2022, although this is limited to reading apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify, and can only be used for things like such as account management or creation. And as pointed out TechCrunchonly applications that don't do it offer in-app purchases (which TikTok certainly does) are allowed to take advantage of it Right to external links.

These violations appear to be something that Apple would quickly (and usually aggressively) seek to correct, although the company does not appear to have taken any action yet. Apple currently blocks Spotify from implementing similar web links in apps in the EU, despite being fined around $2 billion for its App Store practices. And TikTok's huge user base, last estimated at more than 1 billion monthly active global users, makes it harder to simply kick out of the App Store, with Bloombergby Mark Gurman claiming that the only way Apple can take down TikTok over this is if it wants to destroy itself.

