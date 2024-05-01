



Without hats, there is no civilization. While some question fashion designer Christian Dior's famous statement, that is certainly true for Colleges Goodrich Coffee Bar, known for its hat-wearing baristas. Baristas are required to wear their hair back with a hat during their shift to ensure food and beverage safety, according to George Rogers, Goodrich's 25-year personnel manager. However, it is undeniable that many baristas see this health policy as an opportunity to push the boundaries of fashion and launch new trends. This week, the Save sent out one of its fashion critics to review and award superlatives to five of the most innovative hat choices Goodrich baristas have to offer this season. Berit Olsson 24: The softest This isn't a traditional bucket hat, it's a yellow, blue, red, fuzzy, foxy bucket hat. While retaining the traditional shape of the bucket hat, the short-pile fur of this one makes it much larger and heavier than traditional styles. It is unclear whether this is intended to provide heat during the colder months or for simple aesthetic purposes. Either way, its chewy, almost cotton-candy-like texture enhances Olsson's barista look, giving it a fun, playful quality. The color combination is unexpected, but it works surprisingly. Overall, the Olssons hat pushes the boundaries of the bucket hat and is a must-have this season. Jayden Tran 27: The most feline We can't help but smile at Trans' lightweight and stunning cat hat. Her bright yellow color contrasts sharply with her darker clothing choices, so the eye can't help but go straight to her hat upon entering the coffee bar. Some feline features of this hat are noticeably disproportionate to those of a real creature, with the whiskers being much thicker than the eyes and nose. This incorporation of cartoonish details has rarely been seen on hats behind the Goodrich bar this season, demonstrating that Trans is a truly original and exciting take on the bucket hat. Riku Nakano25: Most aquatic Nakano's choice of hat embodies the unconventional. This accessory that Nakano crocheted herself challenges the hat shapes typically seen behind the Goodrich bar. Recalling the Roaring Twenties, it takes on the characteristics of the cloche hat and the swimming cap, with a tight fit around the head and two strings that tie under the chin. The pragmatic potential of this design is nothing short of innovative, as it ensures that Nakano's hat will stay secure on his head when work shifts get intense. Additionally, its blue and green color palette evokes aquatic life, complementing the crochet texture. I congratulate Nakano for this creative design. Megan Lin 24: Most fishermen This bright white hat with an oversized brim is the perfect accessory to wear while fishing on a sunny summer day. We therefore cannot help but question Lin's choice to serve the reality of the fisherman. I would argue that this seemingly out of place hat makes an incredibly powerful statement, challenging notions of what type of hat should and should not be worn while steaming milk and cutting bagels. Why not wear a top hat or one of those colorful baseball caps with a propeller on top? Lin's fashion-forward sun protection hat seems to affirm that one absolutely can and should do it if they want to and in style. Lily Muhlbaum 27: The most colorful Concerning its shape, this hat is less heterodox than others presented this semester. However, it pushes the limits by using almost every color on the wheel. From a distance, Muhlbaum's hat appears to be nothing more than a jumble of colors. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that this hat features a unique pattern, with each color compacted into small flower-like shapes, contrasting against a white background. The exquisite detail of the Muhlbaums hat pattern is remarkable and all Goodrich baristas should strive to replicate. These five hats have the potential to change the landscape of Goodrich hats and inspire future baristas to bend fashion norms through their hat choices.

