Fashion show goes back in time with vintage clothing – The Oakland Press





More than 40 outfits from the 1940s to the 1970s will be on display at a vintage art and fashion show in Southfield on May 31. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the former Skyline Club on the 28th floor of 2000 Southfield Town Center. The exhibit will raise funds for public art projects, including an iconic piece in Southfield for the Nine Mile Corridor Connectivity, Recreation and Placemaking Project, which stretches from I-75 to Hazel Park at I-275 in Farmington Hills. The Friends of Southfield Public Arts and the Southfield Public Art Commission commissioned world-renowned Mexican sculptor Sebastian to create this piece. Eleven members of the Southfield A&T High School dance team will showcase vintage clothing during the fashion show. The couture is on loan from vintage clothing store Fantoni, 4105 W. 12 Mile Road in Berkley. The outfits were previously sold in several former Detroit iconic stores such as Hudsons, B. Siegel, Winkelmans, Himelhochs, Jacobsons, Bonwit Teller, Claire Pearone and Surwins. Jeffrey Lygon, owner of Fantoni, said the outfits on display at the show represent the middle of his collection. Most of the 6,000 vintage clothes at the Berkley store and another Detroit store are from high-end clothing brands, he said. Lygon said he collected the decades-old pieces through a number of sources, including estate sales in the area. Six local artists will also showcase their work, including Priscilla Phifer, Rosemary Summers, Samah Kthar, Reggie Singleton, Lionnel Hurst and Brian Nickson, as well as several vintage clothing, jewelry and art vendors. Pre-sale tickets are $50, available via PayPal at [email protected] or by check made payable to Friends of Southfield Public Arts. Checks can be mailed to the City of Southfield, c/o Mayors Office, 26000 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI 48037-2055. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $60. All ticket purchases are a tax-deductible donation. For more information, contact the Southfield Mayor's Office at 248-796-5100, email [email protected] or visit www.cityofsouthfield.com. Fantoni is open by appointment only. For more information, call Lygon at 786-897-4500.

