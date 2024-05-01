Fashion
The Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco is hosting its annual fashion evening on Thursday
|
Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim LaBelle takes over at last year's Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club Fashion Night at the Maine Classic Car Museum. SACO BAY NEWS FILE PHOTO
|
Community and staff reports
The Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco is hosting its second annual Fashion Night from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at the Maine Classic Car Museum in Arundel.
Building on the success of last year's event, organizers have once again curated an exceptional line-up of local talent and renowned designers to showcase their latest creations. Attendees can expect an evening filled with glamour, style and philanthropy.
Highlights of this year's fashion extravaganza include presentations from local designers such as Albert (Wooven), whose innovative designs continue to captivate audiences. Additionally, local boutiques including Luscious Curves, Nabos and The Hive will adorn the runway with their exclusive collections, promising a diverse range of styles to suit all tastes.
Joining the list of local favorites is a selection of renowned designers who are ready to leave their mark on the Fashion Evening scene. From the avant-garde designs of AKAKPO to the sophisticated elegance of Maison de Mode Josiane, attendees can expect an eclectic display of talent and creativity. Additionally, the event will feature presentations from Art by Ben Maine, Art Love Lifestyle Attire and Wedding Angels, adding an artistic and romantic touch to the parade.
Pop RnB artist Sevee will take center stage with his West Coast vibes and showcase his soulful vocals and infectious energy. The fashion evening will also feature a series of notable local figures walking the catwalk.
“We are thrilled to announce the exceptional roster of talent and boutiques participating in this year’s Fashion Soire event,” said Rotarian Brenda Pollock. “This event not only celebrates the vibrant fashion community in our area, but also showcases an extraordinary collection of classic cars and is a vital fundraiser for the charitable initiatives of the Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco.” We invite fashion enthusiasts and supporters from our community to join us for an evening of style, entertainment and philanthropy.
Tickets for the Fashion Soire event are available for purchase in Saco at Nabos and Whimsical ME and in Biddeford at Luscious Curves and Wooven or online at https://www.biddeford-sacorotary.org
proceeds will directly benefit the charitable efforts of the Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco.
|
