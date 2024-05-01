Imagining men and love | Vogue





In recent years, I have been associated with Women's International League for Peace and Freedom organize photography competitions addressing various aspects of masculinity. Founded in 1915, at the height of World War I, it is the oldest women's peacebuilding organization in the world. They have long demanded men in power and, more recently, have begun working with men in conflict-affected countries. This year, in the midst of wars raging in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, Gaza, the Democratic Republic of Congo and elsewhere, we have chosen the theme of Men and love. A jury of eminent visual thinkers included Sarah Leenformer director of photography for National Geographic magazine, Nwagbogu fishcurator and founder of the Lagos Photo Festival, Gael Almeidathe executive director of the National Geographic Society in Latin America, and famous photographers jahi chikwendiu And Ismail Ferdous. We looked at contributions from over 30 countries while discussing masculinity, power, culture and love. The jury awarded the highest distinction to Micah Serraf for his beautiful and dynamic portraits that blur the line between fine art and documentary photography. Serraf created a carefully staged photo essay that reveals the intimacy between the man, himself and the other men, without overt carnal overtones, said juror Azu Nwagbogu. The restraint and ambiguity of Sarraf's work invites viewers to question entrenched assumptions about the nature and possibility of masculine expression and connection. The jury also recognized Matthew Paley for his bright and intriguing images of Sufi pilgrims in Pakistan who consider themselves warriors of love. Paley's images and project statement encourage us to consider the male psyche and its relationship to love, the environment, and each other. The jury also selected three extraordinary unique images for honorable mention from photographers Cem Genco, Slava Novikov and Mouneb Tiam, who each offer insightful and thought-provoking meditations on men and love, particularly in times of war. These works are expected to be exhibited later this year. The Women's International League for Peace and Freedom welcomes these collaborations because the organization is committed to helping men become agents of peace rather than war. With such goals in mind, we must evaluate the garden in which our societies have bred male warriors for millennia. We must ask ourselves whether we have encouraged masculine tenderness and cooperation or, in a world of limited resources and greed, have we rewarded something more fierce? I have spent much of my photographic life documenting men in fierce situations. Many were involved in wars, where their bodies were used at the granular level of power. Trapped in the elements, they were tasked with enacting and enduring the brutality for which the men became famous. But many were also tender and broken, not only by the horrors of war, but also by the harsh emotional realities of their lives. Since then, it has been my goal is to better understand the male emotional landscape, a challenge I face both in the world and in my own heart. I am honored to work alongside these exceptional photographers who have each made sensitive, thoughtful, and nuanced contributions to this important discussion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/picturing-men-and-love-by-pete-muller The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos