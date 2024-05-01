Level up your style: These are the best pocket watches for men

The best pocket watches for men will soon see a resurgence in popularity, and you can follow the trend in advance so you can tell everyone that you started it. Why will pocket watches suddenly be on everyone? In September 2024, the Peaky Blinders movie is confirmed to begin production. The hit TV series, set against the bleak backdrop of post-World War I Birmingham, became a massive cultural phenomenon, starring a man who rocks copycat outfits on TikTok and even Peaky Blinders Stores.

Taking inspiration from Mr. Thomas Shelby himself, the Peaky Blinders aesthetic has sparked a renewed interest in finding the best pocket watches for men and for those wanting to exude an early 20th century British gangster aesthetic . As more and more people seek to emulate their favorite characters from the cultural phenomenon, pocket watches will be all the rage very soon. If you're really looking to go all out and emulate your favorite Peaky Blinders character, a three-piece tweed suit and long jacket will come in handy.

Best Pocket Watches for Men: Our Top Picks

But first, you need to start with the best pocket watches for men, and given that they're no longer the most common men's accessories, we've got our top five picks to help you get started.

Tissot Double Savonnette mechanical pocket watch

When you think of the best pocket watches for men, especially when it comes to Thomas Shelby or Peaky Blinders, you probably think of something very intricate with a more vintage-oriented aesthetic. The Tissot Double Savonnette mechanical pocket watch has a fairly large case at 49.80mm, but it still exudes a delicate charm with the stunning details around the edge. This Tissot pocket watch is surprisingly classic rather than sporty, and its case is palladium-plated brass with a silver sunburst dial to complete the look. It is powered by a manual movement and the ETA 6498-1 caliber.

Patek Philippe 973J-001

Sometimes things that seem simplest on the outside are exceptionally complicated on the inside, like women, running, and cycling. When it comes to the best pocket watches for men, the Patek Philippe 973J-001 is another one of those “simple on the outside, complicated on the inside” examples. Crafted in yellow gold with a white lacquered dial, gold-tone hands, and a fixed bezel, this Patek Philippe pocket watch is one of the most elegant on our list. Other features include the 17'' LEP PS caliber and a 50-hour power reserve.

Omega Specialties Olympic Pocket Watch

The best pocket watches for men have always had a rich history, and this one emphasizes that. The Omega Specialties Olympic pocket watch is powered by an unassembled movement kit that had been stored at Omega headquarters since 1932. It also pays homage to Omega's role as the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games since the case back is stamped with the official Omega logo. Olympic Games. Measuring a stunning 70mm in diameter, this pocket watch is simple and minimalist, featuring a white dial with black Arabic numerals and a small seconds subdial. It also features a hand-wound movement and a substantial 32-hour power reserve.

Monsieur BOVET pocket watch

While you may be looking for the best pocket watches for men, the Monsieur BOVET is not only that, but it is also a wristwatch and desk clock all in one. It has a substantial 43.5mm case available in 18k red gold or white gold, meaning it's as luxurious as it is multifunctional. This pocket watch houses the caliber 16BA01, a hand-wound movement that gives you a 7-day power reserve from a single barrel. It also features 21 jewels and has an hour and minute function displayed on a lacquered dial with Roman numerals. Whether you prefer 18k white gold or red gold, the textured dial of this pocket watch is absolutely vibrant and would work exceptionally well on a Thomas Shelby-inspired look.

Piaget Altiplano G0A42108 pocket watch

While most men's pocket watches tend to be a little more old-school in terms of aesthetics, the Piaget Altiplano G0A42108 pocket watch is sleek, modern and, dare we say it, futuristic; a perfect combination of vintage accessories taken into the more high-tech world. This pocket watch is made of 18-carat white gold and measures 50 mm in diameter, while at its center beats the Manufacture 1200P movement. The deep blue dial evokes classic taste, just like Thomas Shelby himself, and it is limited to just 26 pieces, making it a highly coveted collectible.

How to Choose the Best Pocket Watches for Men

When choosing the perfect pocket watch for yourself, first ask yourself whether you want to evoke the vintage vibe they naturally exude or go even further with a more modern take on an old-school favorite . Look for durable materials like stainless steel and brass, which echo the sophistication of pocket watches themselves, and make sure the size and weight are right for you. Will you use it every day or for conversation starters at formal events? Finally, enjoy the confidence that a pocket watch brings, because the average man doesn't wear one, but when was Thomas Shelby ever average?

