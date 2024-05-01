Duchess Sophie looks flawless in a fitted designer dress





Duchess Sophie looked flawless all week during her trip to Ukraine. The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was spotted on Monday in an unexpected printed maxi dress covered in oversized flowers with a contrasting geometric pattern around the waist and cuffs. © Getty Sophie delivered a speech at a reception at the British Ambassador's residence The Duchess' Fedra by Max Mara floral silk crepe de chine maxi dress had a fitted waist that showed off her figure and a flattering V-neckline. © Getty Sophie looked elegant in a new dress Sophie teamed her dress with subtle pale green gemstone earrings and delicate stacked gold bracelets. The royal was spotted giving a speech at a reception at the residence of the UK Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, in kyiv. © Getty Sophie wore a Max Mara dress Earlier today, Prince Edward's wife was seen with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska during a visit to kyiv's St. Sophia Cathedral. She looked so stylish in a brand new printed cotton dress from Etro that featured long sleeves, a cinched waist and a floaty tiered skirt. Sophie completed the look with Sophie Habsburg's 'Ginny' clutch, a blue croc print style, and Nicola Sexton's 'cream leather pointy pumps'. © Getty Sophie visited the office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) On the same day, the Duchess visited the UNFPA office to meet war victims, visited the family center of the non-governmental organization “Save Ukraine” in Irpin and visited the automobile cemetery. © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska The mother of two then visited the memorial to victims of the Russian occupation in the town of Bucha. © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie signs the guestbook during her visit to Saint Sophia Cathedral She was also spotted on the official X page (formerly Twitter) of Ukrainian Railways posing for a photo with two staff members. Sophie wore a silk shirt from Vince in a khaki shade with white skinny jeans. © X / Ukrainian Railways Sophie traveled with Ukrainian Railways “Yesterday, Sophie Helen, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrived in Ukraine by train,” the post captioned the post. “We are sincerely grateful to our international partners for their support, sympathy and desire to help Ukraine overcome the consequences of the war.” The Duchess of Edinburgh is the first royal to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. The visit aimed to demonstrate solidarity with women, men and children affected by war, continuing its work advocating for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. © Getty Sophie crossed the iconic Abbey Road pedestrian crossing The royal turned heads last week when she walked across the Abbey Road zebra crossing after attending the Orbis Visionaries Reception at Abbey Road Studios in London. © Getty Sophie attended the Orbis visionaries reception DISCOVER:Heavily pregnant Duchess Sophie models a retro wedding guest dress and blonde bob. Sophie wowed in a coral Beulah London dress, the 'Yahvi' style, with a cinched waist, flared sleeves and an unexpected thigh slit. She paired the look with the “Cleo Clutch in Brown Rose” in Sophie Habsburg and nude Prada pumps. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/549967/duchess-sophie-edinburgh-pristine-fitted-designer-dress/

