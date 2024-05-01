Fashion and jewelry are linked in Dress Up at MFA





Dakar by Martin Parr. Gift of Jesse H. Wilkinson Jesse H. Wilkinson Fund Martin Parr / Magnum Photos PHOTO: MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, BOSTON

Banner Arts and Culture sponsored by Cruz companies Dgetting back up is steeped in both fantasy and reality. The children dress up as cops and queens and bring their fantasy to life with badges and tiaras. As adults, clothing choices tend to be less playful and become more pragmatic. Adults tend to dress according to the role they occupy: lover, worker, parent. Yet wearable art doesn't have to be merely functional. It can be beautiful and sometimes political. THE Exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Dress Up, explores the relationship between fashion and jewelry while weaving in themes of aesthetics, class, and identity politics. Dress Up is a collaborative effort between Emily Stoehrer, the museum's jewelry curator, and Theo Tyson, the fashion curator. During a private tour of the exhibition, Stoehrer said this show was the first at the MFA to combine fashion and jewelry. More than 150 objects are on display, including photographs, costume jewelry, clothing, accessories and shoes, many new to the museum's collections. The exhibition, visible until September 2, extends over two rooms and a connecting corridor. The installation is divided into eight sections that take viewers through the layering of balls, glitter, sparkles and political commentary. The God Save McQueen dress by British designer Alexander McQueen, the red AIDS ribbon omnipresent in the 90s and the tiara adorned with Swarovski crystals are all political symbols. The three pieces are presented in close proximity to each other, inviting the viewer to reflect on the power of politics in what they choose to wear. Local designers are highlighted throughout the exhibition, including an indigenous jewelry designer from Shrewsbury, Tiffany Vanderhoop. A sequinned dress by Sally LaPointe, a Marblehead fashion designer, is on display next to two dresses worn by Boston's queen of disco (and sequins), Donna Summer. A pair of shoes once worn by Summer are also on display. Tyson obtained three Donna Summers dresses and two pairs of shoes at a Christies auction to add to the museum's permanent collection. In additional exhibits, there is a 1980s liquid gold dress by American-born designer Bob Mackie, as well as another McQueen creation. There are nods to kids playing dress-up, including Minnie and Mickey Mouse details and whimsical Disney designs. There are other sections that highlight costume jewelry, which Stoehrer describes as a great democracy. Stoehrer says, “As the world wars began and ended, costume jewelry really became an industry. And because America was cut off from Europe during these years, it really flourished. She continues: Immigrants are coming from Europe and elsewhere with skills in jewelry making and are coming to make more mass-produced materials in Providence. Providence was known as the jewelry capital of the world in the 1960s and there was a growing demand for costume jewelry. Meanwhile, as Hollywood's influence expanded throughout the 20th century, audiences wanted to adorn themselves like the stars they watched on screen. In a phone call, Tyson says he hopes visitors who look at the glitter, colorful jewelry and clothing will be inspired totry something new with their outfits. I hope people have fun dressing up again, Tyson says. Fashion matters, and it has more to do with humanity than vanity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baystatebanner.com/2024/05/01/fashion-and-jewelry-are-threaded-together-in-dress-up-at-mfa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos