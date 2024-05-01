Fashion
How to Build a Summer Capsule Wardrobe for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review
Summer is upon us, calling for a wardrobe refresh suited to the sunny days and warm nights of the season. Creating a summer capsule wardrobe is not only a sartorial endeavor, but also a strategic one, ensuring versatility, comfort and effortless style for every occasion under the sun. In this guide, we'll explore the essence of a summer capsule wardrobe, selecting essential pieces that embody seasonal chic while still offering practicality and panache.
What is a capsule wardrobe
A capsule wardrobe is a collection of timeless, versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched to create a variety of outfits for different occasions. It's all about quality over quantity, focusing on essential items that reflect your personal style and can stand the test of time. By investing in classic basics that transcend trends, a capsule wardrobe offers simplicity, cohesion and efficiency in dressing, allowing you to effortlessly navigate your daily wardrobe choices.
How to adapt your capsule wardrobe for summer
Transitioning your capsule wardrobe from one season to the next requires careful consideration of fabrics, colors and silhouettes that match the climate and spirit of summer. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics like linen, cotton and chambray that provide comfort and cooling properties in hot weather. Embrace a palette of soft neutrals, vibrant hues and playful prints that evoke the carefree vibe of summer days. Focus on versatile pieces that can be layered or worn alone to accommodate fluctuating temperatures and various activities, ensuring your summer capsule wardrobe is as adaptable as it is stylish.
How to Build a Summer Capsule Wardrobe
Step 1: Choose a swimsuit
Swim shorts: Marea Marea
Dive into summer with the Mara swim shorts, a testament to style and durability. Made from recycled SEAQUAL fabric, these swim shorts offer a relaxed fit and adjustable drawstring waist for ultimate comfort and flexibility. Whether lounging by the pool or catching waves at the beach, embrace eco-friendly fashion with these summer essentials.
Rashguard: Crankshaft
Protect yourself from the sun in style with the Vilebrequin Rashguard. Featuring UPF50+ protection and long raglan sleeves, this rashguard is both protective armor and a fashion statement. Made from recycled polyamide and elastane, it provides added strength and shape retention for all your aquatic adventures.
Step 2: Choose a Shirt
Linen shirt: The Resort Co
Stay cool and sophisticated in the heat with this linen shirt from The Resort Co. Crafted from lightweight Irish linen, this camp collar shirt exudes elegance and effortless breathability. Perfect for hot days, its airy feel ensures all-day comfort, making it a must-have piece for your summer capsule wardrobe.
Comfort shirt: Neem London
Elevate your summer style with the Neem London comfort shirt, a blend of sporty stretch and formal finesse. Made from recycled yarns, this shirt offers superior breathability and wrinkle resistance, ensuring all-day comfort and a polished look. Embrace durability without compromising style with this modern classic.
Terry shirt: The Resort Co
Embrace casual luxury with this terrycloth shirt from The Resort Co. Crafted from refined terrycloth, this tee features a classic crew neck, chest pocket, and split hem for the ultimate vacation look. Its sleek, soft handle makes it a versatile addition to your summer wardrobe.
Step 3: Choose pants
Tailored pants: LESTRANGE
Beat the heat in style with the LESTRANGE fitted pants, crafted from extra-fine tropical merino for lightweight breathability. With its open structure “crepe” weave, these pants offer unparalleled comfort and versatility, making them an essential addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.
Linen pants: Aurélien
Stay cool and casual with these linen pants from Aurélien, designed for sunny days and warm nights. Made from breathable linen with a comfortable drawstring waist, these pants offer a slim fit and effortless style. Pair them with a loose shirt for a casual summer look.
Chino shorts: &SONS
Embrace casual elegance with the &SONS chino shorts, a summer staple designed for both style and function. Made from mid-weight cotton twill, these shorts feature practical details like slanted pockets and brass hardware, perfect for everyday wear. Pair them with a lightweight polo shirt for a timeless summer ensemble.
Step 4: Put on a jacket
Canvas jacket: +351
Add a touch of rugged charm to your summer wardrobe with the +351 canvas jacket, crafted from 100% organic cotton for durability and comfort. Featuring a classic silhouette and straight lines, this must-have jacket pairs perfectly with casual tees and jeans for a relaxed summer vibe.
Linen vest: Pini Parma
Layer up in style with this sage reversible down vest from Pini Parma, the perfect outerwear for balmy summer evenings. Made from 100% linen and nylon, this vest offers warmth and style with a reversible design for versatility. Pair it with a lightweight knit and shirt combination for effortless sophistication.
Step 5: Choose a Pair of Shoes
Sneakers: HOW
Step into summer with JAK's Glove sneakers, a perfect blend of style and durability. Made from organic cotton and recycled PET, these canvas shoes offer a lightweight, comfortable design for warmer days. Carefully designed and manufactured in Portugal, they are a testament to proper shoemaking and eco-friendly fashion.
Sandals: Kleman
Embrace warm-weather style with Kleman's cognac strappy sandals, crafted from suede with a leather lining and rubber outsole for comfort and durability. With eco-friendly features like chrome-free leather and recycled rubber soles, these sandals offer both style and durability for your summer adventures.
Moccasins: Nord-89
Up your summer shoe game with North-89's modern loafers, handmade in Portugal from Italian suede and natural rubber soles. Featuring a memory foam insole and an unlined, deconstructed upper, these loafers provide comfort and style from sunrise to sunset, making them the ultimate summer companion.
Espadrilles: Velasca
Complete your summer look with these gray espadrilles from Velasca, hand-stitched in canvas with a jute and rubber sole for lightweight comfort and durability. With eco-friendly materials and construction, these espadrilles offer both style and durability for your summer getaways.
Step 6: Finishes
All-purpose tote bag: Mismo
Stay organized and stylish with the Verve Tote Bag from Mismo, a versatile companion for all your summer adventures. Made from durable nylon with leather details, this spacious tote features multiple pockets and a carabiner closure for secure storage while on the go.
Sunglasses: The Resort Co
Treat yourself to timeless elegance with the Black Riviera Sunglasses from The Resort Co. Handmade in Cadore, Italy, these sunglasses feature a classic black acetate frame and smoky green gradient lenses, exuding sophistication. Adorned with gold-tone details and ribbed temple tips, they effortlessly combine artisanal craftsmanship and contemporary style.
|
