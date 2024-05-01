Carbonfact raises $15 million for emissions reporting solution for fashion industry





Carbon management software startup Carbonfact announced that it has raised $15 million in funding proceeds to support its solutions to help the fashion industry automate the collection and reporting of environmental data. Founded in 2021, Carbonfact, based in Paris, France, provides solutions for apparel, luxury and footwear brands to measure, report and reduce their emissions, and to meet regulations such as the EU Carbon Reporting Directive. sustainable development (CSRD). According to Carbonfact, the funding comes as apparel and footwear companies face an increasingly challenging regulatory landscape, with new sustainability reporting rules requiring large amounts of data to be manually verified and consolidated across companies. supply chains. The company said its solutions address these challenges, by automating the data collection and reporting process, enabling accurate and primary data collection from multiple levels of the supply chain. Carbonfacts software connects to company IT systems and cleans and analyzes data to identify gaps and anomalies, using machine learning to systematically fill in any missing details and provide reliable footprint calculations, even when the data is incomplete. Carbonfact recently launched a new suite of modeling tools that allow fashion brands to understand how changes in product design or supplier selection can affect the carbon footprint before products are manufactured. Marc Laurent, CEO and co-founder of Carbonfact said: After meeting with hundreds of textile brands and suppliers, we realized that data collection and reporting of all product and supply chain information is a complex task that requires more comprehensive data management than spreadsheets allow. We believe fashion brands should be able to measure and report climate progress with limited manual labor. The new Series A round was led by existing investor, venture capital firm Alven, which also led Carbonfacts' 2022 seed round, with participation from venture capital firm Headline, which will join the board of directors and startup accelerator Y Combinator, which included Carbonfact in its 2021 batch. According to Carbonfact, since its launch 18 months ago, the company has integrated more than 150 clothing and footwear brands, including Columbia, New Balance and Carhartt. Bartosz Jakubowski, partner at lead investor Alven, said: “We believe the future lies in vertical, product-centric carbon management platforms, and we have been impressed by the leadership position Carbonfact has been able to take in the fashion industry.

